Live Nation creates green touring programme for artists

Live Nation Entertainment has announced the launch of new guidance that will help artists and their teams develop sustainable tours after live music returns.

The Green Nation Touring Program [sic], part of the Green Nation initiative launched in 2019, will advise Live Nation-promoted artists on how to adopt eco-friendly touring practices that “prioritise people and planet”, according to the company.

The four-pronged approach will focus on:

Planning : Selecting green venues, maximising tour-routing efficiency, evaluating transport options and more

: Selecting green venues, maximising tour-routing efficiency, evaluating transport options and more Production : Measuring and optimising everything from stage design to power requirements

: Measuring and optimising everything from stage design to power requirements Sourcing : A “conscious and equitable” approach towards sourcing merch, catering and other supplies

: A “conscious and equitable” approach towards sourcing merch, catering and other supplies Community : Seeking engagement with everyone involved in a tour, from fans to crew to brand partners

According to a recent sustainability survey, 82% of of Live Nation’s customers globally say they strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. The Green Nation Touring Program will, then, aim to provide concertgoers with sustainable options for attending shows.

To oversee these efforts, Live Nation has promoted Lucy August-Perna to director of global sustainability. August-Perna has been with Live Nation since 2016, leading programmes to integrate sustainability measures like waste reduction, energy efficiency and fan and employee engagement across the company’s US venues.

To track and measure the impact of the Green Nation Touring Program, Green Nation is establishing standardised measurement tools on a worldwide basis, and has partnered with UK think tank Julie’s Bicycle to collaborate on new tools, resources and a green tour-certification scheme to help adoption of these touring practices.

“Live Nation has the opportunity and the responsibility to provide artists and fans with live music experiences that protect our planet,” says Michael Rapino, president and CEO of the world’s largest live entertainment business.

“We’re inspired by artists who are continually pushing for greener options, and as we develop those best practices the Green Nation Touring Program will help make them standards in the industry so collectively we can all make the biggest impact possible.”

