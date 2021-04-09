Landstreicher revives picnic concerts for summer 2021

The Picknick-Konzerte series is back, with shows planned in parks and other outdoor venues in Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne, Hamburg and more

Landstreicher Konzerte’s popular ‘picnic concert’ series, which combines open-air live performances with an audience seated on picnic blankets, is making a comeback in Germany this summer.

With the summer festival calendar looking increasingly sparse, Picknick-Konzerte – which attracted over 30,000 people to its 2020 events – will reprise the formula throughout June, July and August 2021 with concerts in cities including Berlin, Rostock, Leipzig, Dresden, Hamburg and Cologne.





Priced from €36.70, the concerts feature domestic acts including Meute, Lotte, Provinz, Antilopen Gang, Giant Rooks, Clueso, Bosse and Alvaro Soler, with one Provinz show, held at open-air Rinne venue in Dresden on 20 June, already sold out.

As in 2020, fans will sit in on picnic blankets with a minimum space between household bubbles, while masks are compulsory on arrival, exit and when leaving the arena (for example, to use the toilet), though not while sitting on the blanket.

In spite of these hygiene measures, Landstreicher – which is putting on the shows with the backing of public Neustart Kultur funding – says some shows may still not go ahead, in reflection of the ever-changing coronavirus situation.

“In order to counteract the dynamic spread of the coronavirus, the federal states have issued various requirements for events, which we will of course comply with,” read the Picknick-Konzerte FAQs. “The health and safety of all guests, artists and employees are our highest priority.”

