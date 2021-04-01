IQ 98 paves the road to recovery for live music

In this month's issue you'll find intelligent insight about test events across the globe, the state of live music insurance and much more

IQ 98, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite monthly magazine, is available to read online now.

In April’s edition, IQ takes a journey down ‘The Road to Recovery’ to examine some of the test events and programmes taking place across the globe that could help to restart international touring.





IQ Magazine editor Gordon Masson checks in with some of live music’s leading insurance brokers about the state of their business and how that might impact plans for 2021 and beyond.

Tom Schroeder, Tiffany Hudson, Marta Pallarès and Chris Kansy contribute to a double bill of comments

Elsewhere, Paradigm’s Tom Schroeder outlines why everyone must buy into music’s green agenda, Tiffany Hudson talks therapy on tour, Primavera Sound’s Marta Pallarès issues a call-to-arms for a more gender-inclusive industry and production manager Chris Kansy reflects on life in lockdown, in a double bill of comments.

Nostalgic about ILMC 33, already? Reflect on the highlights from the conference both in the IQ 98 feature and Your Shout.

Plus, enjoy the regular content you’ve come to expect from your monthly IQ Magazine, including news and new agency signings, the majority of which will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

Whet your appetite with the preview below

