Four agents join UK’s Midnight Mango

UK booking agency Midnight Mango has announced the hiring of four booking agents as part of its agent freelancer platform.

Launched last year, the agent freelancer platform aims to bring new agents to the company on a freelance basis, supporting them financially through the volatile coronavirus period while allowing them to retain control over their rosters and income. Midnight Mango raised money through crowdfunding, Arts Council England grants and new company investment to create a ‘lockdown fund’ it is using to fund new entrants to the platform.





Rich Potter from the Mojo Hobo Agency, Al Hardwicke of ACMA Bookings, Louise McGovern, formerly of DHP Family, and Holy Moly and the Crackers singer Conrad Bird are the latest additions to the Midnight Mango team, bringing acts including the Maytals Band, Izzy Walsh, Hang Massive and Riot Jazz Brand.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with our new agents as we train them up and integrate them into the way we work”

The agency, which has offices in London and Glastonbury, now represents more than 100 artists across its staff of ten, which are based in London, Somerset, Leicester, Newcastle, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

“The last three months has been really exciting at Midnight Mango. It has been a real pleasure to work with our new agents as we train them up and integrate them into the way we work,” says managing director Matt Bartlett.

“We are renowned for being an approachable agency that really cares about all the people we work with, so it’s been really great to introduce our new agents as we continue to raise the profile of Midnight Mango.”

