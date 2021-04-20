FKP Scorpio partners with Berlin’s Area One agency

A new business, dubbed FKP Area One, 'further strengthens and expands' FKP's roster of domestically represented artists

FKP Scorpio has joined forces with Area One, a Berlin-based booking agency whose roster includes some of the biggest names in international rock and pop, to form new agency business FKP Area One.

Folkert Koopmans, founder and CEO of the Hamburg-headquartered, pan-European concert and festival promoter, will serve as head of the agency alongside Area One’s Joe Rambock and Thorsten Schauf.

Marv Thomas, who has worked with Rambock and Schauf for a number of years, will also continue at FKP Area One.





Area One has worked with rock/metal acts including Slayer, Volbeat, System of a Down, In Flames, Queens of the Stone Age, Bullet for My Valentine, A Day To Remember and Machine Head, as well as UK pop artists Ellie Goulding and Bastille and Germany’s biggest country-rock band, the BossHoss.

“Together with the FKP Group, we will open an exciting new chapter”

“I have known and appreciated Joe and Thorsten for a long time and am pleased that through them we can further strengthen and expand our portfolio, especially in the rock sector,” says Koopmans’s co-CEO, Stephan Thanscheidt.

Koopmans adds: “With Joe and Thorsten, we complement our musical programme with genres and artists that are especially important for the international orientation of our business. I look forward to growing even further in this area with them and the teams across Europe.”

Other FKP-owned booking businesses include All Artists Agency, also in Berlin, Nordic Live in Norway and Finland’s Fullsteam Agency.

“We look forward to partnering with Folkert and Stephan and the entire FKP Scorpio team,” say Rambock and Schauf in a joint statement. “Together with the FKP group, we will open an exciting new chapter.”

