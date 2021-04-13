‘First-ever full-length concert NFT’ sells for $1.2m

Dutch DJ Don Diablo has broken new ground in the NFT space by selling a one-of-a-kind digital concert experience for 600 Ethereum

Dutch DJ Don Diablo has sold what is thought to be the first-ever full-length concert NFT (non-fungible token) for cryptocurrency to the value of $1.2 million.

The hour-long show, ‘Destination Hexagonia’, was created exclusively for the auction and sold within four minutes for 600 Ethereum (the second-largest cryptocurrency on the blockchain) on the SuperRare marketplace.





Destination Hexagonia was filmed over a year with videographer Paul Snijder, using green screen FX and 3D-rendered characters and sets to align with Don’s sci-fi aesthetic.

The Destination Hexagonia NFT will be delivered to the auction winner in a unique handcrafted box with a hard drive containing the only copy of the concert’s high-quality file.

“We didn’t just want to create the world’s first-ever DJ set NFT, we also wanted this to be a next-level, sci-fi animated live concert experience,” says Don Diablo.

“We almost feel like this particular piece has become priceless because we worked on it for nearly a year”

“At this point, we almost feel like this particular piece has become priceless because we worked on it for nearly a year and put an incredible amount of love and effort into it.”

Money from the auction will be invested back into Don Diablo’s Hexagon Foundation, which he founded to help artists create, share and sell their art in the NFT space.

Don Diablo previously sold an unreleased song titled Genesis as an NFT for around $200,000, which came with a holographic synthesizer and a physical hand-built hologram cabinet and cartridge to display the art.

The groundbreaking sale of Destination Hexagonia follows a recent boom in artists selling NFTs, which reached a peak when Kings of Leon generated more than $2 million from their NFT collection, ‘NFT Yourself’.

Grimes, Shawn Mendes, Steve Aoki, Quavo, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, 3lau, Ozuna have also released collections recently.

GET Protocol’s Olivier Biggs recently told IQ how the live business can harness non-fungible tokens, particularly with ticketing.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.