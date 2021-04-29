Fieldlab vouches for 50-75% cap outdoor events

The government is looking into plans for pilot shows which could lead to the return of full-capacity events next year
The initiative says that rapid testing, among other measures, is the key to holding large outdoor events without social distancing
Fieldlab Events, the initiative behind a swathe of test shows in the Netherlands, has told the Dutch government that outdoor events should be allowed to take place at 50-75% of normal visitor capacity without social distancing, under certain measures.
The recommendations are based on the results of Fieldlab’s first outdoor tests, which comprised two football matches with 1,500 spectators each and one with 5,000 spectators.
Research was conducted using Fieldlab’s risk model which is aimed at limiting the residual risk that arises from events and considers factors including visitor behaviour, track and trace, rapid tests, occupancy and social distancing.
Research at three football matches showed that larger outdoor events are possible under the following strict conditions in the current Corona situation:
The cabinet is now consulting with the Outbreak Management Team on the research results
Earlier this month, Fieldlab shared findings from the first part of its Back to Live test series, which involved a business conference and a cabaret show.
The Dutch initiative found that indoor seated events should be able to take place at 50% occupancy without social distancing. See more here.
