Fieldlab vouches for 50-75% cap outdoor events

The initiative says that rapid testing, among other measures, is the key to holding large outdoor events without social distancing

Fieldlab Events, the initiative behind a swathe of test shows in the Netherlands, has told the Dutch government that outdoor events should be allowed to take place at 50-75% of normal visitor capacity without social distancing, under certain measures.

The recommendations are based on the results of Fieldlab’s first outdoor tests, which comprised two football matches with 1,500 spectators each and one with 5,000 spectators.

Research was conducted using Fieldlab’s risk model which is aimed at limiting the residual risk that arises from events and considers factors including visitor behaviour, track and trace, rapid tests, occupancy and social distancing.

Research at three football matches showed that larger outdoor events are possible under the following strict conditions in the current Corona situation:

Rapid test at a decentralised location, close to home;

Rapid test up to 24 hours from the end of the event;

Use of an app or other type of access control for a negative Corona test;

Maximum 50-75% occupancy of the capacity of outdoor locations, without the 1.5 meter rule.

The cabinet is now consulting with the Outbreak Management Team on the research results

Specific for football stadiums:

Capacity of Business Seats in the stadium at 50-75%, just like regular grandstand sections. Indoor area (Business Club) with an occupancy of 20%.

Due to the natural separation, so-called sky boxes can be used at 50-75% of the occupancy (just like regular grandstand);

Physical separation of groups of visitors, depending on the capacity and the design of the location;

Mouth masks (mouth-nose mask) mandatory when walking around on location at an occupancy of 50%;

With an occupation of 75%, a mouth mask is also required while sitting;

Active communication of all practical, relevant information and continuous indication of compliance with the measures.

The cabinet is now consulting with the Outbreak Management Team on the research results.

Earlier this month, Fieldlab shared findings from the first part of its Back to Live test series, which involved a business conference and a cabaret show.

The Dutch initiative found that indoor seated events should be able to take place at 50% occupancy without social distancing. See more here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.