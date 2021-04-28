Dutch agencies develop green artist rider

UIMA (United Independent Music Agencies), the association of Dutch booking agencies, has released a green rider for artists wishing to tour sustainably.

The rider, which follows the launch of the first green artist rider at GEI in 2019, focuses on eating in a more eco-friendly way, cutting down on flying, reducing waste and using renewable energy. For example, by eliminating the 7,500 short-haul flights UIMA artists take a year in favour of trains, they can reduce carbon emissions from transport up to 80%, the rider explains.

UIMA members, which include Blip Agency, Octopus Agents, Good Music Company, Earth Beat and Sedate Bookings, represent more than 500 acts who play over 15,000 shows annually. The association was formed in April 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rider focuses on food, transport, waste and energy

In addition to looking at what artists can do to reduce their footprint, the rider also advises how venues and festivals can make a difference, for example eliminating single-use products and using only green energy.

In a statement, the association says it hopes “more artists and agencies at home and abroad will embrace this initiative and help develop it so that we can collectively move towards a cleaner future”.

Download UIMA’s green rider (in English) by clicking here.

