DreamHaus appoints Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos

DreamHaus's new director of talent buying joins from Live Nation GSA, where he served as director of A&R for over five years

CTS Eventim’s new Berlin-based agency DreamHaus has officially announced the appointment of Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos as director of talent buying, effective from today (1 April).

Panagopoulos joins the agency from Live Nation GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), where he served as director of A&R for over five years.





He joins the management team comprising CEO and managing partner Matt Schwarz, as well as Marc Seemann, Claudia Schulte and Tobias Habla – all of whom previously worked at Live Nation GSA.

Panagopoulos joins the management team comprising Matt Schwarz, as well as Marc Seemann, Claudia Schulte and Tobias Habla

Schwarz joined forces with CTS Eventim as head of eventimpresents in January this year, tasked with “acquiring attractive national and international tours and shows,” on behalf of Eventim Live, CTS Eventim’s promoter network.

Following the Eventim acquistion, the team will be responsible for organising and programming the Rock am Ring (cap. 95,000) and Rock im Park (cap. 75,000) festivals, starting from the 2022 editions, along with eventimpresents.

The CTS-owned festivals have been co-promoted with Marek Lieberberg, now CEO of Live Nation GSA, since 2016.

DreamHaus will also collaborate with Kingstar on Vainstream Rockfest, after forming a strategic alliance with the Hamburg-based booking agency.

Kingstar will cooperate with DreamHaus on the Rock am Ring/im Park festivals.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.