fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

DreamHaus appoints Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos

DreamHaus's new director of talent buying joins from Live Nation GSA, where he served as director of A&R for over five years

By | 01-04-2021 11:33

Ioannis 'Pana' Panagopoulos

Ioannis 'Pana' Panagopoulos


image © Chris Schwarz

CTS Eventim’s new Berlin-based agency DreamHaus has officially announced the appointment of Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos as director of talent buying, effective from today (1 April).

Panagopoulos joins the agency from Live Nation GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), where he served as director of A&R for over five years.

He joins the management team comprising CEO and managing partner Matt Schwarz, as well as Marc Seemann, Claudia Schulte and Tobias Habla – all of whom previously worked at Live Nation GSA.

Panagopoulos joins the management team comprising Matt Schwarz, as well as Marc Seemann, Claudia Schulte and Tobias Habla

Schwarz joined forces with CTS Eventim as head of eventimpresents in January this year, tasked with “acquiring attractive national and international tours and shows,” on behalf of Eventim Live, CTS Eventim’s promoter network.

Following the Eventim acquistion, the team will be responsible for organising and programming the Rock am Ring (cap. 95,000) and Rock im Park (cap. 75,000) festivals, starting from the 2022 editions, along with eventimpresents.

The CTS-owned festivals have been co-promoted with Marek Lieberberg, now CEO of Live Nation GSA, since 2016.

DreamHaus will also collaborate with Kingstar on Vainstream Rockfest, after forming a strategic alliance with the Hamburg-based booking agency.

Kingstar will cooperate with DreamHaus on the Rock am Ring/im Park festivals.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|30 Mar 2021

Primavera Weekender 2021 is a go

news|30 Mar 2021

BST Hyde Park, Lollapalooza Paris cancel

news|30 Mar 2021

TEG MJR and Snoop Dogg sign exclusive touring deal

news|29 Mar 2021

NY launches Covid-19 pass to fast-track return to live

news|31 Mar 2021

Bluesfest forced to cancel at the eleventh hour

The essential live music business newsletter