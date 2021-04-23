Climate Live announces debut livestream show

Climate Live April 24 will be followed by a bigger event – a “Live Aid for the climate crisis” – in October 2021

Climate Live, a youth-led global environmental campaign, has announced a 24-hour concert live stream kicking off tomorrow (24 April).

Beginning in Japan, the Climate Live April 24 event will also include performances from countries including Portugal, Uruguay, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Colombia and the UK, where Declan McKenny will perform from a secret location at 8.30pm UK time. Other participating artists include Milky Chance (Germany), Anly (Japan), Barenaked Ladies (Canada) and Any Gabrielly (Brazil).

The live stream is intended as a warm-up for a bigger Climate Live event which will take place across 43 countries on 16 October, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26). The line-up and venues for the October event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Led by members of Friday for Future, the youth groups organising the school strikes started by Greta Thunberg, Climate Live aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by “those on the front lines of the [climate] crisis.”

By asking, “Can you hear us yet?”, the campaign urges young people to make their voices heard and put pressure on world leaders to take action to combat climate change in the run-up to Cop26.

Climate Live founder Frances Fox, 20, says: “I started Climate Live in spring 2019, after being inspired by an interview in which Brian May said there should be a Live Aid for the climate crisis. I thought this was a brilliant idea to engage more young people in the movement, with our own spin, so immediately started messaging activists from all over the world.”

To tune in to the Climate Live April 24 streaming event tomorrow, or find out more about the campaign, visit climatelive.org/stream.

Yesterday saw the international music community come together for Earth Day 2021, and a number of events continue across the weekend.

