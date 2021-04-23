Chris Carey joins LIVE as chief economist

The economist is the latest addition to the UK trade body, which has also announced the formation of a number of special-interest subcommittees

Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment (LIVE) has appointed Chris Carey to the role of chief economist, as the umbrella organisation expands with the formation of several specialist subcommittees.

Carey joins the LIVE team following stints as global insight director at EMI and Universal Music Group and senior economist at PRS for Music. With Tim Chambers, he co-authored Valuing Live Entertainment and UK Live Music: At a cliff edge, two key LIVE reports which underpinned consultations with the British government around support for the live sector. Carey will also retain his current position as head of international marketing at TicketSwap in Amsterdam.

“I’m very proud to be joining the LIVE team at this critical time,” says Carey. “I have always been passionate about the UK live music sector and about the people who work all hours to make gigs and festivals happen. As the live music industry moves from crisis to reopening, I’ll be working closely with members to make sure there is a strong analytical foundation to help underpin a speedy, sustainable recovery.”

LIVE, which launched officially in February, is a federation of 13 UK live music industry associations representing 3,150 businesses, over 4,000 artists and 2,000 backstage workers.

Its newly announced subcommittees include:

LIVE Touring , chaired by Marshall Arts promoter Craig Stanley, which is coordinating the live sector’s response to leaving the EU. In addition to producing updatable resources for performers and crew, the group recently coordinated a call for a transitional support package from government

, chaired by Lucy Noble, artistic and commercial director at the Royal Albert Hall, which is tasked with the reopening of the UK's venues

, chaired by Lucy Noble, artistic and commercial director at the Royal Albert Hall, which is tasked with the reopening of the UK’s venues LIVE Green, chaired by John Langford, COO of AEG Europe, which uniting leading sustainability practitioners across the sector to produce a single environmental vision for live music

The fourth subcommittee, scheduled to launch next month, will focus on equality, diversity and inclusivity, and is convened by Jane Beese, head of music for the Manchester International Festival.

“We are living through an extraordinary period in history,” comments Beese. “The potential for reflection and creative thinking on how we live our lives and run our businesses is immense, so I’m really excited to take on this role overseeing the LIVE diversity, equality and inclusion group. I look forward to the changes we can bring about as an industry.”

