Benedikt Alder named director, biz dev, for DEAG

Alder, who worked for the German live entertainment company in 2014–18, returns as divisional director, legal affairs and business development

DEAG has appointed experienced German music industry figure Benedikt Alder as divisional director for legal affairs and business development.

Alder, who joins from Universal Music, succeeds Daniel Rothammer, who stepped down from the role after 21 years as of yesterday (31 March).





Alder’s experience includes spells at EuroArts Music International (Berlin), the Firm Inc. (Los Angeles), IMG Artists (London), BMG Rights Management (Berlin) and Fidelo Artists (London). From 2014 to 2018, he also worked for DEAG as manager of business and legal affairs and project manager for several domestic acts.

In his new role, he will report directly to DEAG chairman and CEO Peter Schwenkow.

“I am delighted to be returning to DEAG, because I feel very connected to the team and the company”

“Benedikt Alder combines, like hardly anyone else, industry know-how with legal expertise and, in addition to his responsibility for legal affairs, will make a significant contribution to the further development and diversification of the company,” comments Schwenkow. “I would like to thank Daniel Rothammer for more than 20 intensive years during which he was the legal anchor of the company.”

“I am delighted to be returning to DEAG, because I feel very connected to the team and the company. Accordingly, when the call came from Prof. Peter Schwenkow, I didn’t have to think twice,” adds Alder (picture). “DEAG is always innovative and, above all, creative when it comes to adapting to changing conditions and I am therefore delighted to be involved in shaping the exciting projects and developments that lie ahead.

“I would like to thank Prof. Peter Schwenkow for the trust he has placed in me. I have felt connected to Daniel for years and of course wish him all the best for the future.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.