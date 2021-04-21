ATC Live recruits David ‘Skully’ Sullivan-Kaplan

The former UTA agent and touring drummer brings with him an artist roster that includes Larkin Poe, Steel Pulse, Hollie Cook and Poliça

UK booking agency ATC Live has welcomed David ‘Skully’ Sullivan-Kaplan into the fold.

Skully joins from United Talent Agency (UTA) and brings with him an artist roster that includes Larkin Poe, Steel Pulse, Poliça, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Holding Absence, Hollie Cook, and Lottery Winners.

In addition to nearly two decades’ worth of experience booking headline tours and festivals around the world, he has also secured a range of brand partnerships for his artists with the likes of Chanel, Hermés, Aquascutum, Goose Island and Twitch.

Skully launched his career at The Agency Group in New York and later relocated to London, combining his agency role with life as a touring musician in bands such as Razorlight.

“Agents who excel at the job yet are universally liked and respected are a rare breed,” says Alex Bruford, CEO, ATC Live.

“Skully is one of the few, and his extensive experience both as an agent and as a touring musician have given him an enviable skill set. Skully’s dedication to both his artists’ careers and his craft as an agent perfectly align with our values at ATC Live, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the company.”

Skully says: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at ATC Live. It’s been an incredibly tough year for everyone in our business, but with the prospect of live shows returning this felt like the perfect opportunity to partner with such a dynamic, innovative and independent agency. I’m extremely proud to add my clients to such a high-calibre roster, and to join this outstanding team of agents.”

ATC Live currently represents more than 380 artists including Aldous Harding, Black Pumas, Big Thief, Black Midi, Fontaines D.C., Georgia, Julia Jacklin, Japanese Breakfast, The Lumineers, Mac DeMarco, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Passenger, Sleaford Mods, Stella Donnelly, Shame, Snail Mail and Squid.

In October 2020, ATC Live announced a strategic partnership with US agency Arrival Artists to facilitate dynamic global representation for shared artists.

