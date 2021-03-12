The O2 London to install wind turbines

The arena is the first venue to partner with Alpha 311, which manufactures small, light wind turbines that can be retrofitted to existing infrastructure

The O2 in London will reduce its carbon emissions by installing ten wind turbines on site in Greenwich.

The turbines, produced by UK engineering company Alpha 311, will produce up to 87,600 kWh a year – equivalent to the electricity used by 23 British homes, according to the arena. While a small part of the 20,000-capacity O2’s overall energy needs, it is hoped the trial lead could to similar partnerships with other AEG venues, says Lee Lacey, the O2’s facility director.





“We are so incredibly excited to be collaborating with the team at Alpha 311 and be the first venue in the world to install their commercial wind turbines,” Lacey says. “We have been searching for a suitable wind-generated power source to help reduce our GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions and assist in our ambition to achieve a carbon net-zero venue.

“The opportunity to provide a local on-site source of power generation is huge, and we hope this trial provides the launch pad of many more installations, not only at the O2 and other AEG venues, but across the Greenwich Peninsula and throughout the UK.”

According to Alpha 311, its turbines are both smaller and cheaper to install than traditional windmills, and can be easily retrofitted to existing infrastructure. The recyclable turbines also generate energy without natural wind, particularly when placed next to a road or railway.

“We’re so pleased that the O2 is the first to sign up with us globally,” says Alpha 311 CEO Barry Thompson. “The Alpha 311 turbine was born in Britain with international aspirations, so it’s fitting that we’re working with the world’s most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue. It’s not just a London landmark – it’s a global icon – and we couldn’t be more proud, or thankful, for the O2’s belief in us.”

