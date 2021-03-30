TEG MJR and Snoop Dogg sign exclusive touring deal

Under the multi-million-dollar deal, TEG MJR will promote all of Snoop Dogg's tours outside of North America for the next five years

TEG MJR, the UK-based promotion division of Asia-Pacific live powerhouse TEG, has secured an exclusive five-year deal with hip-hop heavyweight, Snoop Dogg.

Under the multi-million-dollar deal, TEG MJR will promote all of Snoop Dogg’s tours globally outside of North America, beginning with dates for Snoop’s 2022 world tour.





The European leg of the tour kicks off on 20 February 2022 and includes rescheduled sold-out shows at London’s 02 Arena (cap. 21,000), Dublin’s 3 Arena (cap. 13,000) and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome Arena (cap. 17,000).

TEG MJR CEO Richard Buck penned the agreement with Snoop’s international agents Julian O’Brien and MPI’s Minneapolis-based partner Nabil Ghebre, who have been working closely together with Bobby D (Aaka Robert Dreislen), who is at the helm of Snoop Dogg’s operations in Los Angeles.

Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG, says: “Snoop Dogg is a hip hop pioneer and one of its greatest live performers. He has won an astonishing number of awards and nominations and we are thrilled to be able to bring the man and his music live to fans the world over for the next five years.”

“We are really excited in helping him bring both his new music and back catalogue to life with this touring partnership”

Richard Buck, CEO of TEG MJR, says: “Snoop is one of the most respected and prolific hip hop artists on the planet. We are really excited in helping him bring both his new music and back catalogue to life with this touring partnership.”

Bobby D, Snoop Dogg’s manager and co-owner of Uncle Snoop’s Army, says: “We are excited about this five-year international partnership with TEG and to continuously come overseas to connect with our fans around the world.”

Uncle Snoop’s Army is a multi-million-dollar LA-based music and entertainment company representing hip-hop artists.

The first dates on Snoop Dogg’s world tour (including rescheduled dates for the UK, Ireland and Amsterdam) are:

20 Feb 2022 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, NO

21 Feb 2022 – Bella Center Kongreshal, Copenhagen, DK

23 Feb 2022 – Koepi Arena , Oberhausen, DE

24 Feb 2022 – Sportpaleis Arena , Antwerp, NL

25 Feb 2022 – Max Schmeling Halle , Berlin, DE

27 Feb 2022 – Accor Arena, Paris, FR

28 Feb 2022 – Ziggo Dome Arena, Amsterdam NL

02 Mar 2022 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow UK

03 Mar 2022 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham UK

05 Mar 2022 – AO Arena, Manchester UK

07 Mar 2022 – First Direct Arena, Leeds UK

08 Mar 2022 – 02 Arena, London UK

09 Mar 2022 – 3 Arena, Dublin IE

11 Mar 2022 – INEC Arena, Kerry IE

12 Mar 2022 – SSE Arena, Belfast UK

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.