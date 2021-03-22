Safe presents findings of three-year project

The Safe project, established after the 2015 Paris terror attacks, has created a suite of safety and security resources for live event professionals

After three years of research, Safe, a pan-European project working to improve safety at live events, today (22 March) presented its conclusions.

Initiated and coordinated by French live music association Prodiss, in partnership with Le Laba (FR), Issue (CH), Mind Over Matter Consultancy (UK), TSC Crowd Management (NL), Wallifornia MusicTech (BE), ILMC (UK), BDKV (DE) and the European Arenas Association (NL), the Safe Project aims to improve the safety of live event spaces and develop the skills of safety and security professionals across the continent.





Initiated after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, the project, funded by the EU’s Erasmus+ adult education programme, evolved with the Covid-19 crisis to ensure that health, safety and security continued to be seen as priorities during the pandemic.

As part of the project, Safe participants presented results of their research and experiments, including:

The implementation of two innovative safety education programmes for event professionals

Four tests of these new training formats on site with European experts in the field, at La Seine Musicale (Paris), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg), MaMa Festival (Paris) and Eurosonic Noorderslag (Groningen)

Two hackathons to develop technological solutions for welcoming and securing audiences, one in person at Wallifornia Music Tech (Belgium) and the other online in 2021

An overview of European experiments (and lessons learned from them) following the pandemic’s emergence in March 2020

Five events were used to disseminate the results of the Safe project. These included an online webinar, broadcast in French on 26 February, and the recent 33rd International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which took place online from 3 to 5 March.

Following the initial broadcast of the webinar, which can be watched back on the Safe YouTube channel, 67% of participants said they plan to use Safe resources and 70% will to share the information presented with their colleagues.

Live events professionals may access the Safe project resources at www.thesafeproject.eu.

