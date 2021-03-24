Royal Blood to premiere new single in Roblox

The British rock duo will perform a three-song virtual concert for Roblox's award show for creators and players, The Bloxy Awards 2021

British rock duo Royal Blood will deliver the first live performance of their new single in Roblox, a family-friendly social videogaming platform with more than 150 million monthly users worldwide.

The pair will perform ‘Limbo’ as part of a three-song virtual concert for Roblox’s award show for creators and players, The Bloxy Awards 2021, slated for 27 March at 12 pm PDT on the platform.





“It is fitting that Royal Blood play inside Roblox this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound”

Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will appear as avatars for the exclusive virtual performance in Roblox’s space-themed virtual concert venue.

“The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music for Roblox.

“We’re thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

“Royal Blood have always been a forward-thinking band and so it is fitting that they play inside Roblox this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound,” said Phil Christie, president, Warner Records UK, which is facilitating the partnership.

Royal Blood follow in the footsteps of ‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X, who garnered over 35 million visits for his in-game performance in Roblox in 2020, rivalling Fortnite’s record-breaking Travis Scott event held earlier in the year.

Vlassopulos previously told IQ that he plans to grow Roblox’s music offering significantly “so music becomes an organic part of the users’ daily experience”. Read the full interview here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.