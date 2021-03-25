fbpx

news

No fools: IQ new music playlist for April is live

The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME

By | 25-03-2021 16:04

IQ new music playlist, April 2021

The latest edition of IQ’s new music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for April 2021.

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on March’s ILMC special first.

Separated by agency office, the full track list for the April playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAAStoneFuse
CAARemi WolfPhoto ID
CAAParis TexansSituations
CAABrian NastyJust a Game
ICM PartnersLo VillageOut the Window
ICM PartnersMichele MorroneBeautiful
ICM PartnersJelani AryehMarigold
ICM PartnersFlorence ArmanOut of the Blue
ICM PartnersKareen LomaxBig Facts
ITBChloe BlackTitle Track
ITBHardwicke CircusWalking on Broken Glass
ITBThe Lounge SocietyCain’s Heresy
ITBIcon for HireBrittle
ITBFletcher GullTransgressive Soliloquy
ParadigmAby CoulibalyLong Nights
ParadigmAlexander 23Come Here and Leave
ParadigmGirl in RedSerotonin
ParadigmSam RyderWhirlwind
ParadigmDuchessEver Ever
UTA347aidanWhen the Devil Cries
UTAILLENIUM, iann diorFirst Time
UTAIngrid Michaelson, ZAYNThe Day
UTAThomas DybdahlWho Am I Without You
UTAX Ambassadorstorture (with Earl St. Clair)
13 ArtistsStephen FretwellOval
13 ArtistsTrillary BanksLast Man Standing
13 ArtistsCj PanditRight Person, Wrong Time
ATC LiveThe UmlautsBoiler Suits & Combat Boots
ATC LiveJuan WautersReal (with Mac DeMarco)
ATC LiveWU LUSouth (ft Lex Amor)
ATC LiveCrumbTrophy
ATC LiveTrousdaleWouldn't Come Back
PrimaryBleu ClairBeat Like This
PrimaryEden PrinceDo You Want It Right Now
PrimaryAlan Dixon Tell Me When
PrimaryBlondesComing Of Age
WMEChase BryantHigh Drunk and Heartbroke
WMENoga ErezKids
WMEGwen StefaniSlow Clap
WMESelena Gomez & DJ SnakeSelfish Love
WMESteve Aoki & KiiaraUsed to Be ft. WIZ KHALIFA

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

