No fools: IQ new music playlist for April is live

The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME

The latest edition of IQ’s new music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for April 2021.

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on March’s ILMC special first.

Separated by agency office, the full track list for the April playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Stone Fuse CAA Remi Wolf Photo ID CAA Paris Texans Situations CAA Brian Nasty Just a Game ICM Partners Lo Village Out the Window ICM Partners Michele Morrone Beautiful ICM Partners Jelani Aryeh Marigold ICM Partners Florence Arman Out of the Blue ICM Partners Kareen Lomax Big Facts ITB Chloe Black Title Track ITB Hardwicke Circus Walking on Broken Glass ITB The Lounge Society Cain’s Heresy ITB Icon for Hire Brittle ITB Fletcher Gull Transgressive Soliloquy Paradigm Aby Coulibaly Long Nights Paradigm Alexander 23 Come Here and Leave Paradigm Girl in Red Serotonin Paradigm Sam Ryder Whirlwind Paradigm Duchess Ever Ever UTA 347aidan When the Devil Cries UTA ILLENIUM, iann dior First Time UTA Ingrid Michaelson, ZAYN The Day UTA Thomas Dybdahl Who Am I Without You UTA X Ambassadors torture (with Earl St. Clair) 13 Artists Stephen Fretwell Oval 13 Artists Trillary Banks Last Man Standing 13 Artists Cj Pandit Right Person, Wrong Time ATC Live The Umlauts Boiler Suits & Combat Boots ATC Live Juan Wauters Real (with Mac DeMarco) ATC Live WU LU South (ft Lex Amor) ATC Live Crumb Trophy ATC Live Trousdale Wouldn't Come Back Primary Bleu Clair Beat Like This Primary Eden Prince Do You Want It Right Now Primary Alan Dixon Tell Me When Primary Blondes Coming Of Age WME Chase Bryant High Drunk and Heartbroke WME Noga Erez Kids WME Gwen Stefani Slow Clap WME Selena Gomez & DJ Snake Selfish Love WME Steve Aoki & Kiiara Used to Be ft. WIZ KHALIFA

