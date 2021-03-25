No fools: IQ new music playlist for April is live

Act 4652, which passed the Senate of the Republic last Wednesday, has been hailed as "an important acknowledgement" of the importance of the Italian live business
By Jon Chapple | 25-03-2021 16:04
The latest edition of IQ’s new music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for April 2021.
Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on March’s ILMC special first.
Separated by agency office, the full track list for the April playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Stone
|Fuse
|CAA
|Remi Wolf
|Photo ID
|CAA
|Paris Texans
|Situations
|CAA
|Brian Nasty
|Just a Game
|ICM Partners
|Lo Village
|Out the Window
|ICM Partners
|Michele Morrone
|Beautiful
|ICM Partners
|Jelani Aryeh
|Marigold
|ICM Partners
|Florence Arman
|Out of the Blue
|ICM Partners
|Kareen Lomax
|Big Facts
|ITB
|Chloe Black
|Title Track
|ITB
|Hardwicke Circus
|Walking on Broken Glass
|ITB
|The Lounge Society
|Cain’s Heresy
|ITB
|Icon for Hire
|Brittle
|ITB
|Fletcher Gull
|Transgressive Soliloquy
|Paradigm
|Aby Coulibaly
|Long Nights
|Paradigm
|Alexander 23
|Come Here and Leave
|Paradigm
|Girl in Red
|Serotonin
|Paradigm
|Sam Ryder
|Whirlwind
|Paradigm
|Duchess
|Ever Ever
|UTA
|347aidan
|When the Devil Cries
|UTA
|ILLENIUM, iann dior
|First Time
|UTA
|Ingrid Michaelson, ZAYN
|The Day
|UTA
|Thomas Dybdahl
|Who Am I Without You
|UTA
|X Ambassadors
|torture (with Earl St. Clair)
|13 Artists
|Stephen Fretwell
|Oval
|13 Artists
|Trillary Banks
|Last Man Standing
|13 Artists
|Cj Pandit
|Right Person, Wrong Time
|ATC Live
|The Umlauts
|Boiler Suits & Combat Boots
|ATC Live
|Juan Wauters
|Real (with Mac DeMarco)
|ATC Live
|WU LU
|South (ft Lex Amor)
|ATC Live
|Crumb
|Trophy
|ATC Live
|Trousdale
|Wouldn't Come Back
|Primary
|Bleu Clair
|Beat Like This
|Primary
|Eden Prince
|Do You Want It Right Now
|Primary
|Alan Dixon
|Tell Me When
|Primary
|Blondes
|Coming Of Age
|WME
|Chase Bryant
|High Drunk and Heartbroke
|WME
|Noga Erez
|Kids
|WME
|Gwen Stefani
|Slow Clap
|WME
|Selena Gomez & DJ Snake
|Selfish Love
|WME
|Steve Aoki & Kiiara
|Used to Be ft. WIZ KHALIFA
