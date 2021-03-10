Dice launches direct-to-fan merch platform

Building on the demand for limited-edition, small-run merchandise, Merch on Dice will allow artists to sell their products to fans on the Dice app

Ticketing and music discovery company Dice has launched Merch on Dice, a direct-to-fan merchandise sales platform for artists.

In the same way as fans can find shows and buy tickets through the Dice app, Merch on Dice will allow them to order limited-edition artist products to pick up at the concert or have delivered. Consumers will also receive notifications and updates about available merch in the run-up to the show.





“We’ve built a beautiful direct to fan, mobile-only shopping experience specifically for live events, making it easy for fans to quickly order limited-edition products that they can pick up at the venue or get delivered to their home,” says Phil Hutcheon, CEO of Dice.

“The success of live streams has propelled the demand for limited-edition, rarer apparel in particular”

For artists, Merch on Dice will enable them to create exclusive limited-run product ‘drops’ in the lead-up to a gig which are only available to fans attending the show and/or live stream.

“In an increasingly virtual world, the need for physical memories are more important than ever. The success of live streams has propelled the demand for limited-edition, rarer apparel in particular,” continues Hutcheon.

“Merchandise will always have a deeply emotional draw on fans – it’s intrinsic to the live experience – and we want to make it better. We’re bringing artists and fans closer through merch on Dice.”

