Marc Anthony plots first and only livestreamed event

Promoted by Loud and Live, Anthony's One Night Only will connect the Latin music superstar with his fans globally

Organisers of Marc Anthony’s One Night Only global livestream event are gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest Latin music live stream to date, with tickets selling strongly for the Latin superstar’s first and only virtual concert.

The seven-time Grammy award winner will take to the stage on Saturday 17 April for what is described as an intimate, personal performance that promises viewers “an an experience that cannot be duplicated, not even in a live stage show”.





One Night Only is directed by Grammy winner Carlos Perez (’Despacito’, ‘Vivir Mi Vida’) and produced by Magnus Studios, with worldwide promotion/marketing handled by Miami-based promoter Live and Loud. Global distribution will be managed by Live and Loud Studios, the promoter’s development and distribution arm.

“There is no generation that has not danced to or enjoyed Marc Anthony’s music,” says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live, “so it gives us great pride to be able to collaborate with one of the most distinguished and legendary Latin artists of our time, in what will be his first and only virtual global concert.

“It gives us great pride to be able to collaborate with one of the most distinguished and legendary Latin artists of our time”

“Despite not being able to offer live events during this time, these virtual concerts have helped us forge ahead and bring unique experiences to our global audiences.”

“At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content and entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences,” adds Magnus COO Felipe Pimiento. “Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline; we couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come.”

Adds Anthony: “Although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure that this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of music to move forward; to maintain the passion for life.”

Tickets for One Night Only, which are priced at €20 + €7.24 booking fee, are available from Anthony’s website.

Latin music specialist Loud and Live, which is partnered with leading Latin American promoter Move Concerts, recently promoted Florida’s first concerts of 2021 with three back-to-back shows by ‘Gentleman of Salsa’ Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.