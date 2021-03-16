Lowlands forges ahead with international line-up

The Dutch festival hopes to host performances from international acts such as Arlo Parks, The Chemical Brothers and Kaytranada this August

The Netherlands’ Lowlands festival has unveiled the first slate of artists for its 2021 edition, which is currently scheduled to take place between 20 and 22 August at Biddinghuizen.

The first 54 confirmations for the Mojo-promoted festival include a number of international artists including Arlo Parks, The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Jack Garratt, Kaytranada and Slowthai, with more to be confirmed.





Though the organisers say the attendance of international artists is dependant on restrictions, they add that “the most important thing at the moment is that all these acts have wholeheartedly indicated that they will be there when the circumstances permit”.

In a statement, the organisers have also said they assume the 60,000-capacity festival will be able to go ahead without social distancing measures but are working on ‘various scenarios to organise Lowlands safely, which could include quick tests’.

Last year, tickets for Lowlands 2020 sold out in five hours but due to a number of refund requests, a small number of tickets will be available for this year’s edition. A three-day festival and camping ticket costs €230. See the full line-up below.

The Netherlands has made a number of preparations to ensure its 2021 festival season has the best chance of going ahead including a series of test events, a €300 million event cancellation fund and the introduction of 100 new test rapid test centres for gig-goers.

And, while other major European markets, including France and Germany, are seeing the dissolution of their 2021 festival season, a raft of major Dutch festivals have already announced plans for this summer season.

Paaspop, DGTL, Dauwpop, Awakenings, Utrecht Central Park Festival and Zwarte Cross have all revealed details on their 2021 editions – though all have pushed back their spring editions until the autumn in order to be covered by the government’s event cancellation insurance scheme.

