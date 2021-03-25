LIVE lobbies government for Brexit support package

The UK industry body is calling for a transitional support package to help the sector overcome the challenges posed by Brexit

LIVE, the new body serving as the collective voice of the UK live music business, is lobbying for a transitional support package to help the industry overcome the challenges presented by Brexit.

For the last couple of months, the live industry has been reckoning with bureaucratic visa arrangements for EU tours, after the cultural sector was excluded from the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement.





Prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday (24 March) pledged to fix the work permits crisis facing touring musicians, on top of creating a UK Cultural Export Office to provide support with Brexit-related issues across the creative industries.

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment) has welcomed the government’s proposal for a UK Cultural Export Office but says the industry needs urgent sector-specific support in the meantime.

The trade body is calling for a Transitional Support Package (TSP) to safeguard the future of the live music industry until the proposed UK Cultural Export Office is operational.

“After a devastating year, it’s essential that we are not now shut out from our most important international market”

According to LIVE, the Live Music Transitional Support Package (TSP) would:

• Offer a quick solution for the government to mitigate the catastrophic disruption to the live music sector caused by Brexit.

• Establish a working partnership between the government and the live music sector until the planned UK Cultural Export Office is operational.

• Prioritise emerging talent and those likely to be hardest hit by the new regulations.

• Provide support for all those on stage and everyone involved behind the scenes.

Greg Parmley, CEO of LIVE, says: “European tours are absolutely fundamental to the success of the UK live music industry. After a devastating year, it’s essential that we are not now shut out from our most important international market. LIVE is calling for a Transitional Support Package to provide the industry with the support it needs at this crucial time.”

Craig Stanley, Chair of LIVE Touring, the group tasked with the industry’s response to Brexit, says: “LIVE’s Transitional Support Package is designed to provide government with a clear template of measures that we urgently need to safeguard the UK live music industry, particularly the new and emerging talent most likely to be hardest hit by the new regulations. We are actively involved in conversations with the government about the TSP and we are pleased that they have recognised the importance of supporting the industry through this transition.”

For more information on the TSP, visit LIVE’s website here.

