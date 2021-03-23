Largest standing festival yet focuses on domestic acts

10,000 people are expected to attend new event Inverted Festival, scheduled to take place at Queensland's Metricon Stadium in May

A new 10,000-capacity event is set to be ‘the largest standing festival in Australia since the beginning of Covid-19’ after authorities permitted the organisers to remove ‘zoned areas’.

Inverted Festival is slated to take place on 1 May at Metricon Stadium (cap. 25,000) on the Gold Coast, Queensland (QLD).





In November 2020, QLD became the first Australian state to lift restrictions for events, allowing 100% capacity in stadiums and venues.

The all-day event will combine live performances from some of Australia’s best punk rock bands, including Skegss, Spiderbait, The Chats, Trophy Eyes, WAAX, Stand Atlantic and Fangz, with BMX, skate and FMX competitions.

After extensive consultation between QLD health department and Metricon Stadium, the event organisers confirmed the festival would not be subject to zoned areas, meaning that festivalgoers can move freely between stages.

Tickets start at A$119 (US$91) and are available via the Ticketek website.

New touring event Fresh Produce has also announced that four of its events – Townsville, Toowoomba, Glenorchy and Bendigo – will go ahead without zoned areas.

Promoter Steve Halpin, of Cattleyard Promotions, says he’s working hard with the relevant state authorities to remove zones for the other four dates.

The eight-date event series – partially funded by the federal government’s AU$75 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (Rise) scheme – will kick off in Townsville Queensland on 13 August and conclude on 2 October in Wayville, South Australia.

Tickets start at around A$135 (US$103) and are available through the Fresh Produce website.

The dates and locations for Fresh Produce are:

