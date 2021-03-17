Joe Clegg’s Artclub Live joins Stabal

Clegg, who has worked with artists including Mumford and Sons, Ellie Goulding and Clean Bandit, joins the PPV livestreaming service as head of live music

Live music streaming company Stabal Media Group has hired Joe Clegg, musical director for Ellie Goulding and founder of production company Artclub Live. Artclub will be incorporated into Stabal as a specialist decision led by Clegg, who has been named Stabal’s head of live music.

Artclub Live provides creative, musical and technical production support for artists. Clegg has also worked as musical director for Clean Bandit and Aurora, and served as producer for Mumford and Sons’ Delta world tour.





He explains: “With the return of live music on the horizon, I’m excited to be working with Stabal to create a division focussed on the integration of live music experiences and digital content. With a global network of musical directors and audio engineers, we will be positioned to ensure consistent, high-quality performances on platform and out on the road.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Stabal team to help capture many more high-quality, engaging digital performances on location around the world”

“I have been fortunate to have experienced the euphoria of a live show from the stage, front of house and in an OB truck in the middle of a festival field. Now I’m looking forward to working with the Stabal team to help capture many more high-quality, engaging digital performances on location around the world.”

Since launching in 2018, Stabal has delivered over 100 online shows with artists such as 3 Doors Down, Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Drake White, Chris Tomlin and Bellowhead (with Crosstown Concerts). It has invested in purpose-built studios and dedicated production teams in both the UK and US, operating on a pay-per-view model offering on-demand subscription options for artists.

Steve Odart, CEO of Stabal, comments: “I am thrilled that Joe decided to join forces with us, and I am truly excited about the vision that he brings to the team. His ideas on how to enhance live tours and album launches, stretching beyond the physical constraints of geography and leveraging the power of digital, is clearly the future.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.