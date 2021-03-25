Japan includes shows by foreign acts in cancellation cover

The modification is thanks to a new consortium of ten promoters, which includes Live Nation Japan, Creativeman, UDO and Smash Corp

The Japanese government has amended its event cancellation cover to include domestic shows by foreign artists, thanks to lobbying from a new consortium of Japan-based international promoters.

The insurance scheme (which goes under the name of J-LODlive) was set up in late January to reimburse organisers for the cost of an event that was cancelled or postponed due to the state of emergency issued at the beginning of the year.





The initial eligibility requirements, published on 19 February, excluded performances by overseas artists but after campaigning from an alliance that includes Live Nation Japan, Creativeman and Billboard Live, the decision was reversed on 17 March.

The alliance, driven by the All Japan Concert & Live Entertainment Promoters Conference (ACPC), was formed last December and is completed by ALC, Hip, Kyodo, M&I, Promax, Smash Cooperation and Udo.

The 10 promoters are working closely together in cooperation so that international touring in Japan can go back to normal.

The consortium’s next goal is to ease the business visa restrictions for foreign artists to enter Japan with no quarantines.

For the first time in 10 weeks, no part of Japan is under a Covid-related state of emergency, signalling hope for the organisers of spring festivals.

According to ACPC, a number of domestic festivals are due to take place from this April with up to 10,000 attendees, including the inaugural edition of Love Supreme Jazz Festival Japan.

The festival will make its debut in the 375-hectare Chichibu Muse Park, just outside Tokyo, on 15 and 16 May 2021.

