IQ New Music playlist spotlights ILMC 33 showcase artists

The monthly new music playlist is back for June, with contributions from Paradigm, UTA, CAA, ICM, Primary, X-ray and many more
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
IQ's March New Music playlist includes contributions from ITB, ATC Live, Paradigm, UTA, Primary Talent, UK Sounds, Hots, Soundczech and Why Portugal
By IQ on 01 Mar 2021
The latest edition of IQ’s New Music playlist goes live today, showcasing the exciting new acts, handpicked by major international agencies and music export offices, that are set to perform at this week’s 33rd International Live Music Conference (ILMC).
Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The March playlist features contributions from ITB, ATC Live, Paradigm, UTA and Primary Talent, as well as UK Sounds, Hots (Hungarian Oncoming Tunes), Soundczech and Why Portugal, each of which have picked up to 12 tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the February 2021 edition first.
Separated by agency/export office, the full track list for the March playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|ITB
|Bernhoft, The Fashion Bruises
|Lookalike
|ITB
|Bernhoft
|All My Loving
|ITB
|Conrad
|No God
|ITB
|Conrad, Pablo Nouvelle
|Living For The Weekend
|ITB
|Kapil Seshasayee
|The Gharial
|ITB
|Kapil Seshasayee
|The Item Girl
|ITB
|Mobs, Goldhouse
|Big World (Goldhouse Remix)
|ITB
|Mobs
|Say Anything
|ITB
|Nature TV
|Hometown
|ITB
|Nature TV
|Only One
|ITB
|Nicole Slack Jones, Guéna LG
|I Am Free (Acoustic by Johan Czerneski)
|ITB
|Nicole Slack Jones, Guéna LG
|Give You My All (Acoustic by Johan Czerneski)
|ATC LIVE
|Fenne Lily
|Top to Toe
|ATC LIVE
|Fenne Lily
|For a While
|ATC LIVE
|Los Bitchos
|The Link Is About to Die
|ATC LIVE
|Los Bitchos
|Pista (Great Start)
|ATC LIVE
|Pillow Queens
|HowDoILook
|ATC LIVE
|Pillow Queens
|Gay Girls
|ATC LIVE
|Rueben James
|So Cool
|ATC LIVE
|Rueben James, Col3trane
|My Line
|ATC LIVE
|The Goa Express
|Be My Friend
|ATC LIVE
|The Goa Express
|The Day
|Paradigm
|Role Model
|Blind
|Paradigm
|Role Model
|Minimal
|Paradigm
|Ritt Momney
|Put Your Records On
|Paradigm
|Ritt Momney
|Something, in General
|Paradigm
|Bartees Strange
|Boomer
|Paradigm
|Bartees Strange
|Mustang
|Paradigm
|TV Priest
|Press Gang
|Paradigm
|TV Priest
|Decoration
|Paradigm
|JP Saxe, Julia Michaels
|If The World Was Ending
|Paradigm
|JP Saxe
|Hey Stupid, I Love You
|Paradigm
|Christy
|Dancing With Air
|Paradigm
|Christy
|On My Mind
|Paradigm
|Upsahl
|Drugs
|Paradigm
|Upsahl
|People I Don't Like
|UTA
|Nubya Garcia
|The Message Continues
|UTA
|Nubya Garcia
|Lost Kingdoms
|UTA
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Mariposa
|UTA
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Mango
|UTA
|Skullcrusher
|Song for Nick Drake
|UTA
|Skullcrusher
|Places/Plans
|Primary Talent International
|BVDLVD, Lil Darkie
|Punk!
|Primary Talent International
|BVDLVD
|Adderall
|Primary Talent International
|Deema, David Armada
|Hash Brown
|Primary Talent International
|Deema, Kish!
|Maddie
|Primary Talent International
|Joesef, Loyle Carner
|I Wonder Why
|Primary Talent International
|Joesef
|The Sun Is Up Forever
|Primary Talent International
|Katy Kirby
|Juniper
|Primary Talent International
|Louisahhh
|Chaos - Wax Wings Remix
|Primary Talent International
|Miloe
|Winona
|UK Sounds
|Cherym
|Abigail
|UK Sounds
|Cherym
|Weird Ones
|UK Sounds
|Gengahr
|Before Sunrise
|UK Sounds
|Lady Nade
|Ain't One Thing
|UK Sounds
|Lady Nade
|Complicated
|UK Sounds
|TrueMendous
|Hmmm
|UK Sounds
|TrueMendous
|That Don't Mean
|UK Sounds
|Dead Pony
|23, Never Me
|UK Sounds
|Dead Pony
|Sharp Tongues
|UK Sounds
|HMS Morris
|Poetry
|UK Sounds
|HMS Morris
|Babanod
|UK Sounds
|Elles Bailey
|Medicine Man - Acoustic
|UK Sounds
|Elles Bailey
|What's the Matter with You
|HOTS
|Babé Sila
|Hole
|HOTS
|Babé Sila
|Moonlight
|HOTS
|Jazzbois, Kid Absrakt
|Live & Direct - Live
|HOTS
|Wun Two, Jazzbois
|Interloop
|HOTS
|Platon Karataev
|The Season of Singing
|HOTS
|Platon Karataev
|Elevator
|HOTS
|The Devil's Trade
|Dead Sister
|HOTS
|The Devil's Trade
|The Iron Peak
|Soundczech
|Lambda
|Space Express
|Soundczech
|Lambda
|Odysea
|Soundczech
|Lazer Viking
|Waiting for the End of the End of the End
|Soundczech
|Lazer Viking
|Everyone But U
|Soundczech
|Please the Trees
|Missing Feeling Nothing
|Soundczech
|Please the Trees
|A Song Is It's Own World
|Soundczech
|Teepee
|No Reason
|Soundczech
|Teepee
|Parallel World
|WHY Portugal
|Whales
|Big Pulse Waves
|WHY Portugal
|Whales
|Ghost
|WHY Portugal
|Lina, Raül Refree
|Medo
|WHY Portugal
|Lina, Raül Refree
|Cuidei que tinha morrido
|WHY Portugal
|Surma
|Maasai
|WHY Portugal
|Surma
|Hemma
|WHY Portugal
|Dream People
|People Think
|WHY Portugal
|Dream People
|Caroline
The full ILMC showcase schedule is available from the ILMC 33 website.
ILMC 33 takes place this week, from 3 to 5 March. A limited number of tickets are still available – click here for more information.
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.