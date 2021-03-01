IQ New Music playlist spotlights ILMC 33 showcase artists

IQ's March New Music playlist includes contributions from ITB, ATC Live, Paradigm, UTA, Primary Talent, UK Sounds, Hots, Soundczech and Why Portugal

The latest edition of IQ’s New Music playlist goes live today, showcasing the exciting new acts, handpicked by major international agencies and music export offices, that are set to perform at this week’s 33rd International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.





The March playlist features contributions from ITB, ATC Live, Paradigm, UTA and Primary Talent, as well as UK Sounds, Hots (Hungarian Oncoming Tunes), Soundczech and Why Portugal, each of which have picked up to 12 tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the February 2021 edition first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Separated by agency/export office, the full track list for the March playlist is:

Agency Artist Song ITB Bernhoft, The Fashion Bruises Lookalike ITB Bernhoft All My Loving ITB Conrad No God ITB Conrad, Pablo Nouvelle Living For The Weekend

ITB Kapil Seshasayee The Gharial ITB Kapil Seshasayee The Item Girl ITB Mobs, Goldhouse Big World (Goldhouse Remix) ITB Mobs Say Anything ITB Nature TV Hometown ITB Nature TV Only One ITB Nicole Slack Jones, Guéna LG I Am Free (Acoustic by Johan Czerneski) ITB Nicole Slack Jones, Guéna LG Give You My All (Acoustic by Johan Czerneski) ATC LIVE Fenne Lily Top to Toe ATC LIVE Fenne Lily For a While ATC LIVE Los Bitchos The Link Is About to Die ATC LIVE Los Bitchos Pista (Great Start) ATC LIVE Pillow Queens HowDoILook ATC LIVE Pillow Queens Gay Girls ATC LIVE Rueben James So Cool ATC LIVE Rueben James, Col3trane My Line ATC LIVE The Goa Express Be My Friend ATC LIVE The Goa Express The Day Paradigm Role Model Blind Paradigm Role Model Minimal Paradigm Ritt Momney Put Your Records On Paradigm Ritt Momney Something, in General Paradigm Bartees Strange Boomer Paradigm Bartees Strange Mustang Paradigm TV Priest Press Gang Paradigm TV Priest Decoration Paradigm JP Saxe, Julia Michaels If The World Was Ending Paradigm JP Saxe Hey Stupid, I Love You Paradigm Christy Dancing With Air Paradigm Christy On My Mind Paradigm Upsahl Drugs Paradigm Upsahl People I Don't Like UTA Nubya Garcia The Message Continues UTA Nubya Garcia Lost Kingdoms UTA Peach Tree Rascals Mariposa UTA Peach Tree Rascals Mango UTA Skullcrusher Song for Nick Drake UTA Skullcrusher Places/Plans Primary Talent International BVDLVD, Lil Darkie Punk! Primary Talent International BVDLVD Adderall Primary Talent International Deema, David Armada Hash Brown Primary Talent International Deema, Kish! Maddie Primary Talent International Joesef, Loyle Carner I Wonder Why Primary Talent International Joesef The Sun Is Up Forever Primary Talent International Katy Kirby Juniper Primary Talent International Louisahhh Chaos - Wax Wings Remix Primary Talent International Miloe Winona UK Sounds Cherym Abigail UK Sounds Cherym Weird Ones UK Sounds Gengahr Before Sunrise UK Sounds Lady Nade Ain't One Thing UK Sounds Lady Nade Complicated UK Sounds TrueMendous Hmmm UK Sounds TrueMendous That Don't Mean UK Sounds Dead Pony 23, Never Me UK Sounds Dead Pony Sharp Tongues UK Sounds HMS Morris Poetry UK Sounds HMS Morris Babanod UK Sounds Elles Bailey Medicine Man - Acoustic UK Sounds Elles Bailey What's the Matter with You HOTS Babé Sila Hole HOTS Babé Sila Moonlight HOTS Jazzbois, Kid Absrakt Live & Direct - Live HOTS Wun Two, Jazzbois Interloop HOTS Platon Karataev The Season of Singing HOTS Platon Karataev Elevator HOTS The Devil's Trade Dead Sister HOTS The Devil's Trade The Iron Peak Soundczech Lambda Space Express Soundczech Lambda Odysea Soundczech Lazer Viking Waiting for the End of the End of the End Soundczech Lazer Viking Everyone But U Soundczech Please the Trees Missing Feeling Nothing Soundczech Please the Trees A Song Is It's Own World Soundczech Teepee No Reason Soundczech Teepee Parallel World WHY Portugal Whales Big Pulse Waves WHY Portugal Whales Ghost WHY Portugal Lina, Raül Refree Medo WHY Portugal Lina, Raül Refree Cuidei que tinha morrido WHY Portugal Surma Maasai WHY Portugal Surma Hemma WHY Portugal Dream People People Think WHY Portugal Dream People Caroline

The full ILMC showcase schedule is available from the ILMC 33 website.

ILMC 33 takes place this week, from 3 to 5 March. A limited number of tickets are still available – click here for more information.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.