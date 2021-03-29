Greek ticketer Viva expands marketplace into Europe

The Viva Wallet-backed company aims to capitalise on the success it has enjoyed in its domestic market, as Greece's largest ticketing retailer

Viva Online Services, Greece’s largest ticketing retailer since 2010, is opening up its marketplace to organisers across Europe in a bid to capitalise on the platform’s success in the domestic market.

The company, which is owned by pan-European neobank Viva Wallet, was established in 2005 and has generated more than 11 million orders and €230 million in ticket revenue in the last 10 years.





Viva’s platform and services are now available to organisers in 23 countries, in all European languages and currencies.

In order to start selling tickets, organisers will be required to set up a Viva Wallet Business Account, which will enable them to receive money from pre-sales in real-time.

Organisers will benefit from a low commission, based on IC+2,06%, which includes the credit card acquiring fees.

All event presale pages and streaming pages are customisable and can be embedded into the organiser’s website. Bonus features include customisation, loyalty cards, donation and merchandise add-ons and ad-pixel tracking.

The ticketing platform is compatible with Viva Streaming, which launched in November 2020 and has already hosted more than 300 livestream events by organisers in Greece and Cyprus.

According to Viva, more than 195, 000 tickets (unique streaming access codes) have been sold for livestreaming events.

