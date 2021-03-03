ILMC delegates and IQ readers can take advantage of an exclusive offer from Goodtill and its Goodeats mobile ordering solution

Goodtill by SumUp is the leading provider of iPad POS software in the UK & Ireland, powering some of the UK’s most exciting businesses and the largest names in hospitality with £500m of transactions processed annually. It has more than 1,200 customers in hospitality, with POS systems in over 450 cafes and restaurants, along with pubs, bars and nightclubs, hotels, major sports stadiums, offices and schools.

Oliver Rowbory, co-founder at Goodtill: “For over five years, our aim has been to deliver the best point of service technology to forward-thinking businesses across the restaurant, events and hospitality sectors.”





In 2020, Goodtill by SumUp has seen rapid growth in Goodeats, a powerful click & collect and table ordering platform which has processed over 1 million collection and delivery orders, providing hundreds of cafes and restaurants with the ability to sell to customers safely and remain open during lockdown.

The company has just launched a set of hardware and core POS offers specifically for the live music sector, which will help all types of venues, from grassroots to arenas, whether they are looking to invest fully or simply license the system. Features include a whole host of capabilities including extensive reporting and management, stock control, multi-outlet management, loyalty features and more.

“For over five years, our aim has been to deliver the best point of service technology to forward-thinking businesses across the restaurant, events and hospitality sectors”

John Talbot, Goodtill’s new Music Partnerships Manager will be at ILMC 33: Virtually Live to talk about the value of Goodtill and its Goodeats mobile ordering solution, as a way to reopen successfully in the coming months, while managing physical interaction and ensuring your fans feel welcome and safe in your venue.

Anyone interested in Goodtill’s products can sign-up now for a demo and quote, including an exclusive ILMC / IQ Magazine discounted offer. Click here for more information.

As well as exhibiting at the conference via a virtual trade stand, John will be speaking as part of the Covid Testing & Mitigation Workshop, 10am on Thursday 4th March.

Click here to visit Goodtill’s virtual ILMC trade stand now.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.