Firestarters enlists industry pros for ‘two-way Ted talk’

Firestarters, ‘the virtual festival of conversation‘, assembled some of the music industry’s key players for week two of the event, which was dedicated to music and entertainment.

Broadwick Live director Mark Newton, CEO of Night Time Industries Association Michael Kill, Data Transmission founder Grahame Farmer and music business consultant Rebecca Jolly were among the speakers at the free, online event.





The topics on the agenda for the music and entertainment week included bringing up the next generation of women in music, homemade management and the future of festivals.

The festival launched last week with the goal of helping people develop their passions, goals and interests ‘at a time when we are all disconnected and lacking in human interactions’ and raising money for leading mental health charity Rethink Mental Illness, as well as UK Youth.

The event is taking place on URfeed, a video conversation platform that has been described as ‘a two-way Ted talk’.

Gareth Ingham, URfeed CEO, says: “URfeed is on a mission to bring people together around their passions, interests and goals… enabling people to grow a knowledge network. We are excited that URfeed will help people come together and talk to new people ‘face to face’ in a bid to beat loneliness and it’s great we are able to support these two charities.”

Firestarters comprises four weeks split into wellbeing and fitness, music and entertainment, lifestyle and culture and innovation and entrepreneurship.

The topics under the microscope from now until the end of March include connecting through dance, gender equality, breaking the class ceiling and turning your passion into a job. Register for free here.

