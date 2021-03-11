Female-led management company Embrace launches

The new company, founded by Sylvia Caldas-Roberts and Mariana Brandão, boasts a roster including Michaela, Black Sands and Arvy

Seasoned industry professionals Sylvia Caldas-Roberts and Mariana Brandão have joined forces to launch Embrace Music Management, their answer ‘to the modern and progressive boutique artist management company’.

The London-based management company – which has partners in the Netherlands, Brazil and the US – boasts an international roster featuring LA-based neo-soul artist Michaela, Amsterdam-based producer Black Sands, and Grammy-nominated electronic music pioneer, Arvy, from Barcelona.





Melbourne-based artist Jordan Astra, Saō Paulo-hailing Cady and Dutch singer-songwriter John Souley make up the roster.

“Embrace Music Management understands the importance of the communication, dedication and adaptability required for an industry that never sleeps,” the press release reads.

“The team works holistically across their ecosystem of like-minded creatives to underwrite smart, stylistic and sustainable campaigns with authentic cultural narratives, embracing audiences across the globe. From record companies and producers to promoters and stylists, Embrace capitalises on its formidable international network of music industry professionals, bolstering talent through every aspect of their career. ”

Caldas-Roberts brings two decades’ worth of experience in the music industry to her role as CEO and artist manager.

She has worked in both the agency and promotion sides of the industry, overseeing live shows, international tours and major events with top tier companies including Primary Talent International, ILMC and Clear Channel.

Coldplay, Bon Jovi, Fatboy Slim, and Jimmy Page, to Rock In Rio and Lollapalooza Brasil, are among the artists and brands she has worked with.

Co-CEO and artist manager Brandã offers 15 years’ worth of experience in festival and tour production, artist management, artist bookings, artist branding, tour advancing and music PR in both South America and Europe.

Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong, Anglo Management, Nervo, Paul Van Dyk, Above & Beyond, Carl Cox, Creamfields, Pacha Brazil, Rock In Rio, Vintage Culture are among the artists and brands she has worked with.

