Facebook rolls out ticketed live streams to new markets

Facebook pages in a further 24 countries, including Austria, South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland and Switzerland, will be able to charge for access to livestreamed events

Facebook is rolling out its paid online events functionality, which enables creators to charge for entry to live streams, to a further 24 markets across the world, it has announced.

Introduced in April 2020 in response to the boom in livestreamed events, the feature effectively allows Facebook pages to sell digital tickets for virtual shows, whether livestreamed via Facebook’s own Facebook Live or a third-party site. Paid online events were previously available in 20 countries.





The update, which will go live in the coming weeks, extends the functionality to an additional 24 markets in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australasia and South America.

“Many conference organisers, musicians, trainers, theatre producers, creators and businesses are losing revenue during the pandemic due to social distancing measures,” comments Facebook’s Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy.

“Paid online events will help them to reconnect with their fans, monetise and reach larger audiences all around the world.”

Facebook has said it will take no commission on ticket sales until at least August 2021.

The new markets where paid online events will be available are Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the Philippines, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The expansion of the paid online events feature follows the introduction of in-stream ads as a further revenue source for Facebook content creators.

