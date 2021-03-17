Ex-WME asst Dan Owens launches agency Loud Artists

Owens, who has worked with Foo Fighters, Frank Carter and more, says his new UK heavy music agency is “keen to do things differently”

Dan Owens, a former senior assistant at WME in London, has launched Loud Artists, a new booking agency specialising in punk, rock, metal and alternative music.

Owens spent nearly four years at WME, where he worked with acts including Foo Fighters, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Faith No More and Red Fang as senior booking assistant to agents Russell Warby and Kara James.





Prior to joining WME, Dan toured the UK and Europe with artists such as Purson, Arthur Beatrice and Mulatu Astatke. He began his career working at Cato Music, the touring company founded by ex-Muse tour director Glen Rowe.

“The industry is in dire need for a shake-up. It’s about time someone looked after the counterculture, and Dan is the perfect person to lead the charge,” says Rowe, who now leads the charity Neko Trust. “I look forward to working with him on his new venture.”

Loud Artists’ roster launch roster includes Palm Reader, Teeth, Blanket, SPQR and Eloise Kerry, with more to be announced soon, says Owens.

“With the industry facing its greatest challenges ahead, small to mid-level artists really need an agent in their corner to fight for them and to make them their priority,” he explains. “At Loud, we have the freedom to champion each client without compromise, empowering their creative vision and lifting them to a new level. We’re as passionate about their art as they are and we’re keen to do things differently.

“I’ve learned from the best and I’m grateful for the experience at WME and for the relationships I’ve made. I’ve received overwhelming support from contacts old and new and it’s energising to talk about gigs in the future tense again.

“We’re entering a new phase for live music and Loud Artists is perfectly positioned to embrace the change.”

