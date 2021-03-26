fbpx

Eventim UK appoints Martin Fitzgerald as MD

Fitzgerald joins the London-based ticketing company from his role as chief commercial officer at See Tickets, where he spent 18 years

By | 26-03-2021 10:47

Martin Fitzgerald

Martin Fitzgerald


CTS Eventim has appointed Martin Fitzgerald as managing director of Eventim UK, its London-based ticketing company.

Fitzgerald joins Eventim UK from his role as chief commercial officer at Vivendi’s See Tickets, where he spent 18 years.

He will begin the new role at Eventim UK on 30 March, working alongside John Gibson, who joined the company last year.

“Martin’s appointment reflects Eventim’s continued investment in our commitment to the UK, a core market for CTS Eventim”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, founder and CEO of CTS Eventim, says: “Martin’s appointment reflects Eventim’s continued investment in both our people and our commitment to the UK, a core market for CTS Eventim. I have no doubt that Martin and John will make a formidable team, creating new and exciting strategic partnerships.”

Fitzgerald says: “As our industry starts to recover, it’s an exciting time to join one of the leading providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. My philosophy has always been to work in partnership with clients, to deliver innovative technology solutions and services on behalf of the event organiser and a seamless and intuitive experience to the fans.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with John and the rest of the UK team to introduce new clients to Eventim’s impressive portfolio of ticketing technologies and trusted services.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

