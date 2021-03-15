fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

European Union plots bloc-wide vaccine passport

Plans for a single, EU-wide 'passport' showing a person's vaccination status or immunity to Covid-19 are set to be unveiled in Brussels this week

By IQ on 15 Mar 2021

European commissioner Ylva Johansson confirmed the passport would cover the Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

image © Kristian Pohl/European Commission

An EU-wide vaccine passport which could replace the piecemeal approach currently being pursued by individual member states, will be put forward this Wednesday (17 March).

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission has previously said it would be possible to develop an Israeli-style ‘green pass’ within about three months using data from EU citizens who have been vaccinated, tested negative or are immune to Covid-19.

So-called vaccine passports are already being developed, or are under consideration, in a number of European Union countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic and Cyprus.

Ylva Johansson (pictured), the EU’s commissioner for internal affairs, confirmed to Euronews on Friday (12 March) that Europeans who have been inoculated with one of four approved coronavirus vaccines would be eligible for the passports, in a scheme that could pave the way to the resumption of cross-border touring.

Europeans who have been inoculated with one of four approved coronavirus vaccines would be eligible for the passports

The four vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs; other vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm, would be excluded pending EMA authorisation.

Speaking to privacy concerns over the planned ‘passport’, an EU source tells Euronews use of the green pass – available digitally or as a printed certificate – would be limited to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Israel, green passes, issued to citizens after their second and final Covid-19 jab, are enabling the return of concerts, with up to 1,500 people now allowed at outdoor shows.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|11 Mar 2021

Israel rolls out green pass for vaccinated concertgoers

news|11 Mar 2021

Kings of Leon generate more than $2m from NFT sales

news|12 Mar 2021

Germany’s Goodlive cancels Melt festival and more

news|12 Mar 2021

Barcelona’s Cruïlla pushes ahead with ‘bubble’ plan

news|12 Mar 2021

The O2 London to install wind turbines

The essential live music business newsletter