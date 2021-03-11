Dutch government to trial Covid app at test festivals

The CoronaCheck app will be trialled among 1,500 participants at the each of the Back to Live pilot festivals, taking place this weekend

The Dutch government will trial a new app that displays the results of Covid-19 tests at the Back to Live pilot festivals this weekend.

The two music festivals – a dance music event and a rock/pop festival – will take place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 March, respectively, on the Lowlands site in Biddinghuizen, in the central Netherlands, admitting 1,500 participants each.





At the previous events in the Back to Live test series, participants showed their test result via a digital or paper PDF document in combination with ID. The CoronaCheck app will corroborate both of the documents.

The health minister also said that, in the long term, CoronaCheck could also integrate proof of vaccination

Fieldlab, which is responsible for organising the Back to Live pilots, will investigate whether using the app will accelerate the admittance process, though participants can choose to show test results via email if they prefer.

Minister for health, Hugo De Jonge, previously emphasised that the CoronaCheck app will only be used in non-essential places, such as festivals.

In response to concerns about data privacy, De Jonge said that, initially, the app will not contain any personal information, but that this will be the case after an amendment to the law.

The health minister also said that, in the long term, CoronaCheck could also integrate proof of vaccination, which follows his announcement that the cabinet is working on making vaccine passports “technically possible”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.