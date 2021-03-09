Driift appoints Claire Mas chief operating officer

The new COO, formerly of Island Records, has been consulting for the leading livestreaming business since last summer

Claire Mas, the former head of digital for Island Records, has joined UK-based livestreaming business Driift as chief operating officer.

Mas, who more recently started her own marketing consulting business, who has been consulting for Driift since August and has played an increasingly important role in the company’s expansion. The firm is behind a number of high-profile ticketed online shows, including live streams by artists like Nick Cave, Niall Horan, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Marling, Dermot Kennedy, Kylie Minogue, Courtney Barnett and Biffy Clyro.





Under Mas’s digital marketing guidance, Driift has sold almost 500,000 tickets in 150 countries, promoting a series of shows in iconic buildings such as the Royal Albert Hall and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and in cities including London, Glasgow, Parma, Melbourne and Los Angeles.

“We believe passionately that this is a unique format of the future”

“Since formally launching Driift in August 2020, Claire has played an absolutely pivotal role in our successes, combining creative zeal, commercial acumen and an innate understanding of the digital landscape,” says Driift’s CEO, ATC Management’s Ric Salmon. “‘She’s an absolute linchpin of our team, and we’re over the moon to appoint her formally as COO as we enter what’s going to be another hugely exciting year filled with incredible shows.”

“I’m absolutely delighted to take on the role of COO and it’s an honour to be working alongside Ric and Brian [Message, Driift co-founder],” says Mas. “Driift is building something utterly distinctive in the livestream space, and our focus remains always around the artist and how to compel their audience into this new experience. It’s really inspiring to be at the heart of creating a critical new format in the industry.

“My background in digital means I love creating new opportunities in an ever-changing environment, and it’s been really enjoyable exploring the unknown. We believe passionately that this is a unique format of the future, capable of tapping into the global dynamics of streaming while delivering all the value and excitement associated with live performance.”

