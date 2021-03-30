BST Hyde Park, Lollapalooza Paris cancel

There will be no British Summer Time or Lolla Paris in 2021, as the major festival fixtures become the latest European events to cancel

Leaving large festival-shaped holes in their respective countries’ summer calendars, AEG Presents’ British Summer Time Hyde Park and Live Nation France’s Lollapalooza Berlin today (30 March) became the latest high-profile European open airs to confirm they won’t be going ahead in 2021.

In a statement, the 65,000-capacity British Summer Time (BST), which was scheduled for the second weekend of July, says both previously announced 2021 headline shows, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam, will instead take place in July 2022, with support from Nile Rodgers/Chic and Pixies plus another special guest, respectively.





Current restrictions are expected to be rolled back in the UK no sooner than 21 June, with the publication of new guidelines no earlier than seven days in advance. With high production standards, and having been due to take place in early July, BST organisers say it’s not possible to press on.

“Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available,” say organisers.

“By making this decision at this stage we allow everyone … to plan accordingly”

“By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.”

All BST 2020 and 2021 tickets remain valid for 2022, although cash refunds are also available from the point of purchase.

In France, where the latest regulations permit a maximum of just 5,000 people, all seated, at summer events, Lollapalooza Paris says “current uncertainties” prevent the festival from delivering its “Lolla magic” for Parisian fans this year.

The 50,000-capacity festival, which would have taken place at the Longchamp Racecourse on 17 and 18 July, had also announced Pearl Jam for 2021, with much of the 2020 line-up, which included Billie Eilish, Asap Rocky, Vampire Weekend and Khalid, also expected to be carried over.

Pearl Jam will now play next year’s festival, set for 16–17 July 2022.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.