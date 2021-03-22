British artists rock virtual SXSW 2021

The British Music Embassy, South by Southwest (SXSW)’s venue for hotly tipped UK artists, hosted 35 artist showcases during last week’s SXSW Online, which took place from 16 to 20 March.

The British Music Embassy – a joint venture between AIM, the BBC, BPI, the Department for International Trade, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation – typically takes over a venue every year at SXSW in Austin, Texas, putting a spotlight on the best new music from around the UK. With the showcase festival going online only for 2021, the embassy recorded live performances which could be watched during the event on the SXSW portal.





A selection of performances will also be made available for all to view on SXSW’s YouTube channel.

Among the performers at the British Music Embassy, which is also supported by ATC, media partner DIY Magazine and Belfast City Council, were Onipa, Olivia Dean, Chubby and the Gang, Phoebe Green, 404 Guild, Tayo Sound, Finn Askew, the Goa Express, Lilla Vargen, Squid and Black Country, New Road.

“For 15 years, the global industry has been able to rely on the British Music Embassy to discover what’s next in British music at SXSW,” comments James Minor, SXSW’s head of music festival.

“I am delighted that we are continuing to support UK artists during the pandemic and can ensure the UK remains a world leader in music’

Graham Stuart, exports minister at the Department for International Trade, says: “The UK music industry is one of the greatest British exports, bringing millions to our economy each year. We are proud to have worked over many years with industry partners to promote new talent at SXSW, including Bastille, Celeste, Rag’n’Bone Man, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Dave, Sam Fender and more than 450 others. I am delighted that we are continuing to support UK artists during the pandemic and can ensure the UK remains a world leader in music.”

“Showcasing in overseas territories has proven to be a crucial stepping stone to progressing talented UK music creators’ careers and their sustainability, which is why at this unprecedented time it is so important we have adapted our International Showcase Fund support to enable export-ready artists to still be able to showcase at key overseas events such as SXSW,” adds Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation.

“I’m delighted that we are supporting at least 15 artists to showcase their performances at this year’s event and that the International Showcase Fund partners, together with our friends at the Department for International Trade and the BPI, have forged a UK Sounds opportunity and platform for export-ready music creators and to shine a spotlight on talented underrepresented groups in the UK.”

Since 2008, the British Music Embassy has hosted over 450 UK artists, positioning them in front of a global audience in order to help them to break into new markets and advance their careers. The British Music Embassy also uses UK-only production and equipment, giving artists from the UK an unparallelled platform on the world music stage.

