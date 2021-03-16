Approval for first international tour since lockdown

“The eyes of the world will be on us,” says Andrew McManus, as Australia gears up to welcome US rock acts for Under the Southern Stars

Cheap Trick have been added as the latest headliner for Under the Southern Stars (UTSS), Australia’s first concert series featuring international artists since the lockdown of March 2020.

Promoted by Andrew McManus’s One World Entertainment, UTSS comprises 11 shows across Australia in April and May. Joining Cheap Trick are two other American rock bands, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, with the three acting as rotating headliners across the tour.





The shows, which have approved by the national border force commissioner, will take place in partnership with local and state authorities, who have signed off on the strict Covid-19 regulations that will allow the bands into and across Australia.

1World Entertainment will also bring Kiss to Australia in November, with the band playing their final-ever Australian shows as part of the End of the Road tour.

Cheap Trick replace US band Live, who pulled out of the arena tour as a result of scheduling conflicts. Other performers will include local acts Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

“Under the Southern Stars ’21 will be part of history”

“I’m so proud of my team in securing exemption from the commission of border control and thankful to all the captains of industry, ministers, lords mayor and the South Australian premier for their letters of support,” comments McManus. “We are very excited to now be able to announce Cheap Trick as an addition to the line-up; it’s a shame Live’s schedule won’t permit the new time frame, yet I am sure this triple bill will rock our UTSS audiences to the core.

“Being the first live-on-stage international tour, we are aware the eyes of the world will be on us championing the re-opening of live international touring, not only in Australia but globally. Under the Southern Stars ’21 will be part of history. I urge fans to get in quickly, and applaud all for supporting live music and the whole entertainment sector so badly damaged by Covid.”

Tickets start at around A$130 (US$100) and are available via the UTSS website.

The dates and locations for Under the Southern Stars are:

