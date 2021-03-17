ASM Global appoints new chief executive

Ron Bension, formerly of House of Blues Entertainment, succeeds Bob Newman as CEO of the international venue operator

Ron Bension, the long-time president of Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment, has joined ASM Global and president and CEO.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join the ASM Global team. He is precisely the type of executive we seek to lead our businesses,” says Kosty Gilis, managing director of Onex, the parent company of the former SMG and co-owner, with AEG, of ASM Global. “His extensive history of managing enterprises that create superb experiences for customers and visitors will be an enormous asset to the company. In addition, his demonstrated strategic thinking and execution capabilities are a perfect fit for the next phase of ASM’s growth as we exit the pandemic.”





Prior to joining Live Nation, Bension had held CEO and president roles at companies including Tickets.com, GameWorks, MCA Recreation Group and Universal Studios Hollywood.

He succeeds Bob Newman, the former AEG Facilities chief who stepped down to become chairman of the global venue operator in November.

“We admire Ron’s long and successful track record across a number of highly respected companies in the live events and leisure industries and are confident in his ability to build on the progress made under Bob Newman,” says AEG CEO Dan Beckerman. “ASM is poised for success and at AEG we are as committed and optimistic as ever about the future of the company and the industry.”

Bension comments: “I am excited to join ASM Global. The company has an unparallelled track record of success and leading capabilities. I look forward to working closely with the dedicated ASM Global team to grow the business and to build upon the company’s deep relationships with its incredible, best-in-class clients around the world.”

