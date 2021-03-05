Arthur Awards 2021: Winners crowned at Royal Albert Hall

The live music industry's Oscar equivalents returned with a bang last night, with Emma Banks hosting a spectacular ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall

Some of the biggest names in the international live music industry were honoured last night in a special end-of-decade edition of the Arthur Awards, which streamed live to ILMC delegates from London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Sponsored by ASM Global, the glittering ceremony was presented in style by the hostess with the mostest – a hilarious Emma Banks (CAA) – who refused to let the lack of a live audience put her off her stride, switching her dress from hazmat suit to ballgown, and her drink from vodka and beetroot juice (in honour of the late Michael Gudinski) to Clorox bleach (a homage to a US president much less missed), with effortless aplomb.





Joining Banks at the 150-year-old Royal Albert Hall, which was honoured with the Arthur of the Decade for best venue, were a handful of venue staff and award winners, with hundreds more nominees and conference attendees tuning in from deep in cyberspace.

Normally a separate, ticketed event, the Arthurs – the Oscars of the live music industry – threw open its virtual doors for 2021, inviting all ILMC delegates to attend the ceremony, which was livestreamed from 18.30 to 19.30 yesterday (4 March).

Among the Arthurs 2021 winners were SJM Concerts’ Simon Moran, who won the Arthur of the Decade for the Promoters’ Promoter; Glastonbury Festival, whose organiser Emily Eavis picked up the award for Liggers’ Favourite Festival; and Steve Strange of X-ray Touring, who was there in person to collect his Arthur of the Decade for Second Least Offensive Agent.

Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking ÷ (Divide) tour won tour of the decade, with production manager Chris Marsh collecting on Sheeran’s behalf, while Swiss industry legend André Béchir was close to tears as he picked up the special Bottle Award for lifetime achievement.

In full, the Arthur Awards 2021 winners are…

The Promoter’s Promoter (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts

Liggers’ Favourite Festival (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Glastonbury Festival

Second Least Offensive Agent (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Steve Strange, X-ray Touring

Services Above & Beyond (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Beat the Street

The Gaffer (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Chris Marsh (Ed Sheeran)

The People’s Assistant (Arthur of the Decade showdown)

Sarah Donovan, Live Nation UK

Tomorrow’s New Boss

Alexandra Ampofo, Metropolis Music

The Unsung Hero (2021 award)

Sandra Beckmann & Tom Koperek, Alarmstufe Rot

The Ultimate Venue’s Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Tour of the Decade

Ed Sheeran

The Bottle Award

André Béchir, abc Production

