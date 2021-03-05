Amanda Moore to lead Live Nation Vegas residency biz

Moore helped open the Las Vegas office in 2015 and has since launched residencies for artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Britney

Live Nation Concerts has promoted Amanda Moore to lead the residency business for Live Nation Las Vegas, having launched residencies for artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Aerosmith, Usher and Britney Spears.

In her new role, Moore will oversee booking, marketing and business operations for Live Nation’s multi-million dollar residency business in the Vegas market.





Moore will continue to work closely alongside Sid Greenfeig who will continue to manage and run all of Live Nation’s concert business in the market, including across the major large capacity venues such as T-Mobile Arena (cap. 20,000) and the all-new Allegiant Stadium (65,000).

“Amanda has been an integral part of Live Nation’s success and highly esteemed reputation in the Las Vegas market”

The pair will report to Kurt Melien who will oversee overall Las Vegas market growth as well as key client and artist partnerships.

“Amanda has been an integral part of Live Nation’s success and highly esteemed reputation in the Las Vegas market,” says Bob Roux, president of Live Nation Concerts. “I am looking forward to the company’s continued growth in the Las Vegas market, especially for our residency business as we continue to build from a strong historical base of business with our artists and partners.”

Moore helped open the Las Vegas office in 2015, overseeing marketing for the region. Over the last six years, she was closely involved in all residencies and oversaw all marketing, PR, partnerships and community relations initiatives for the market.

In 2019, Live Nation Las Vegas produced over 410 concerts, 300 of which were residency dates.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.