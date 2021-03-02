AEG Presents partners with Japan’s Avex Entertainment

New company AEGX will help AEG-promoted artists reach Japanese audiences, as well as touring Asian artists internationally

AEG has joined forces with Avex Entertainment, a Tokyo-based music and entertainment company, to launch AEGX, a joint venture that aims to create new opportunities in both the Japanese and global live music markets.

AEGX will give Avex artists access to AEG Presents’ venues, festivals and global touring partnerships, while also allowing AEG to utilise Avex’s platform to reach Japanese audiences with its promoted acts. Founded as a dance music label in 1988, Avex’s business now includes recording, artist management, merchandise, anime, concerts, events and more.





“This is really a perfect example of synergies being scaled for the benefit of global artist development, which is at the core of what we do,” says Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

“Partnering with Avex to launch AEGX gives both Avex and AEG Presents a path to create real opportunities for musicians who increasingly see the world as a borderless global community. I can’t wait to see what we all do together.”

“We are thrilled to take this stride forward together and look forward to the future”

The initial focus for the new venture will be on the co-promotion of AEG artists, and the development of music festivals and venues, in Japan, as well as the promotion of global tours for Asian artists, including both Avex- and non-Avex-signed acts.

The companies have previously collaborated on tours such as Ed Sheeran and Celine Dion, while AEG-owned ticket seller AXS is, with Avex and Yahoo Japan, a partner in ticketing service Passrevo/Yahoo! Tickets.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of AEGX with AEG Presents,” says Katsumi Kuroiwa, president and CEO of Avex. “Our companies both share the same goal with this new partnership: AEGX will serve music fans around the world by contributing to the global development of western artists, while also expanding the reach of Japanese artists beyond its borders.

“The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us of the positive power and limitless potential of music and entertainment. We are thrilled to take this stride forward together and look forward to the future.”

