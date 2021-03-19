AEG Presents to operate Wolverhampton Civic Hall

The UK venue, which is currently closed for refurbishment, will benefit from promoter AEG Presents’ global network when it reopens in 2022

City of Wolverhampton Council has appointed AEG Presents to manage the city’s Civic Hall, which is due to reopen in early 2022.

The leading promoter and venue operator – which owns and/or operates over 40 UK venues, including London’s Eventim Apollo, Indigo at the O2 (itself run by sister company ASM Global) and a new venue at Olympia London – will work developers on the final stages of the transformation of the grade II-listed Civic Hall, which will have a capacity of 3,500.





AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer – who saw his first show, the Clash, at the Civic Hall in 1978 – says: “Wolverhampton Civic Hall has a great history of being a first-class venue for live music, [so] when looking to expand our portfolio of venues it was the obvious choice. The council’s ambition, commercial drive and significant investment, coupled with our desire to provide high quality entertainment and customer service, will forge a great partnership for years to come.

“Alongside the council, we are delighted to be part of the team to further the growth of the city and look forward to some amazing events in the Civic Hall. On a personal note, having attended my first ever live concert at the Civic Hall, I am delighted to help shape the future of this great venue.”

The works being undertaken by developer Willmott Dixon Interiors inside the venue will see the height above the stage to the rear of the Civic Hall increased to attract bigger and better shows.

There will also be wider and more comfortable seats, more bars and more space to socialise, expanded and revamped toilet facilities, lift access to new balconies, better access arrangements for disabled visitors (including enhanced wheelchair access), a greater number of accessible viewing points, and improved room temperatures through the installation of a new air-conditioning system.

Council leader Ian Brookfield comments: “The Civic Hall is an integral part of Wolverhampton’s entertainment and music heritage and an important part of our visitor economy. We believe – and this belief is shared by AEG Presents – that it has the potential to become a recognised venue not just regionally and nationally, but also internationally.

“The re-opening and the successful operation of the halls will reap big rewards – not only because it won’t cost the taxpayer a penny, but just as importantly in terms of jobs and economic benefit for our city, as we look to relight from the impact of the pandemic.”

