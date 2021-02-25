fbpx

news

Toulouse venue sets up ‘Deliveroo service for gigs’

'Delivreznoo' enables Toulouse residents to 'order a song' for the price of €5 and receive a live performance from an artist at their home

By IQ on 25 Feb 2021

Davy Kilembé took part in the 'Delivreznoo' initiative

Davy Kilembé took part in the 'Delivreznoo' initiative


image © AFP/Fred Scheiber

Toulouse venue Le Bijou (The Jewel) has organised a home delivery service for songs called ‘Delivreznoo’ – a portmanteau of the popular British takeaway service, Deliveroo, and “deliver us” in French.

Delivreznoo, which launched last Saturday (20 February), enabled local residents to ‘order a song’ for the price of €5 by choosing a time slot between 11 am and 6 pm on Bijou’s website.

“By reserving your song, you agree to receive an artist at home (on your landing, in your garden …) who will sing you a title from his repertoire,” the website states.

“We come back to the simplest expression: the song one-on-one with the singer”

“Our visit will be done in the strictest respect of sanitary conditions. In particular, we will be masked upon our arrival. The artist will however be unmasked during the song.”

Davy Kilembé was one of the artists in question, delivering songs to multiple households during the day, including an audience of ten people in a garden (pictured, above).

Kilembé performed a song from his repertoire, ‘Paddle’, as well as a cover, ‘Jeanne’ by Georges Brassens.

French singer-songwriter, Valentin Vande, was also available to order on Delivreznoo.

“We come back to the simplest expression: the song one-on-one with the singer. The video concert can be good, but it’s also dehumanising,” Pascal Chauvet, the director of the 32-year-old venue and organiser of Delivreznoo, told AFP Toulouse.

 

