South Coast Events Forum launches

The new association represents more than 250 event organisers, service companies and freelancers in southern England

A new industry association, the South Coast Events Forum (SCEF), has launched in the UK, bringing together promoters, event organisers, contractors, suppliers and freelancers, based on the south coast of England.

The not-for-profit association, which already counts nearly 250 members, is led by a nine-person steering group chaired by Craig Mathie, managing director of Bournemouth 7s Festival.





Other board members are NR Event Services’ Nicole Richman; Alan Dove of Vdub at the Pub festival; food festival owner Simon Stewart; Garry Wakefield of Capital Barriers and Temporary Fencing; Gavin Barnard, founder of Event Advice Agency; Suzy Wheeler of event marketing firm Strawberry Fields RePresents; Paul Ashurst, also of Bournemouth 7s; and artist and promoter Adam ‘Ski’ Hart.

“Groups such as the South Coast Events Forum will help us to engage with local decision-makers”

“It is an absolute privilege to have been joined in this concept by so many excellent industry professionals,” comments Mathie. “In these most challenging times, I have been blown away by the spirit of collaboration and positive approach of our members and the fantastic steering group who will represent them.

“We are full of admiration for everything that has been achieved by the national organisations who represent our industry to government and help to drive standards across the industry. Groups such as the South Coast Events Forum will help us to engage with local decision-makers, to influence regional strategy and share best practice with those we work with most regularly.”

