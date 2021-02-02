Slovakia offers to assist vaccination programme

Over 50 organisations, including Slovakia's biggest festival, have offered to help with the logistics, human resources and coordination of the rollout

Slovakia is the latest market to offer assistance towards its government’s vaccination programme, following in the footsteps of the UK, the US and other European nations.

The country’s biggest festival, Pohoda (cap. 30,000), and numerous Slovakian organisations have come together under the banner ‘We wish Slovakia good health‘, to pledge assistance with the logistics, provision of human resources, coordination, communication, and promotion of the country’s vaccination programme.





“We have called on the government for help several times since March 2020, and now we are offering help,” the statement reads.

“We want to express our support for the vaccination plan in Slovakia and at the same time, we want to offer our experience and skills to ensure that vaccination takes place as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“We are well aware that some of the activities must be carried out by experts in the field of healthcare and epidemiology.

“With many years of experience with often logistically demanding events, we can help with the preparation and execution”

“However, thanks to our many years of experience with often logistically demanding events, we can help with the preparation and execution of the processes that vaccination requires, such as assistance with logistics, provision of human resources and coordination, communication, and promotion of vaccination.”

The statement is co-signed by over 50 organisations from across the cultural sector – including Klub Lúč, Grape Festival and Sunny Agency – with an open call for more signatories.

Last week, American promoters, venue operators and industry associations formally offered their venues, staff and expertise towards the United States’ national Covid-19 vaccination effort, while German ticketing and promotion giant CTS Eventim was commissioned by federal state Schleswig-Holstein to organise local Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

Live venues are already playing a key role in the immunisation process internationally, with concert halls, arena and stadia, and convention and conference centres offering their services as mass-vaccination sites.

