news

Seconds out: February agency playlist is live

IQ's latest New Signings playlist includes acts hand-picked by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists and ATC Live

By IQ on 02 Feb 2021

IQ New Signings playlist February 2021

The latest edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for February 2021.

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the January 2021 edition first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for February’s New Signings playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAAThe Backseat LoversKilby Girl
CAARachek ChinouririDarker Place
CAAVintage CultureParadise
CAALoonyRaw
CAAMarzzFeelin' Me
ICMJelani AryehAngels
ICMFlorence ArmanHome
ITBMegan O’NeillTime In A Bottle
ITBInglorious Medusa
ITBLittle CometsTotal Abject Paranoia
ParadigmAlfa MistRun Outs
ParadigmDennis LloydAnxious
ParadigmJessiaI'm Not Pretty
ParadigmTV PriestPress Gang
ParadigmYu SuXiu
UTADaði FreyrFeel the Love
UTAFKA TwigsDon't Judge Me
UTAJacob CollierSky Above
UTAArlo ParksHope
UTAWhy Don’t WeFallin' (Adrenaline)
13 ArtistsThe LathumsFoolish Parley
13 ArtistsAnother SkySun Seeker
13 ArtistsMelanie CInto You (Acoustic)
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneVanilla
13 ArtistsTrillary BanksBig Miss Steak
ATCSquidNarrator
ATCGoat GirlBadibaba
ATCShameBorn in Luton
ATCSleaford ModsElocution
ATCBlack Country, New RoadTrack X

