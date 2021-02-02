Seconds out: February agency playlist is live

The brothers Goss will reunite for a UK arena tour next summer, the first show of which – at The O2 Arena – reportedly sold out in seven seconds
By IQ on 02 Feb 2021
The latest edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for February 2021.
Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the January 2021 edition first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for February’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|The Backseat Lovers
|Kilby Girl
|CAA
|Rachek Chinouriri
|Darker Place
|CAA
|Vintage Culture
|Paradise
|CAA
|Loony
|Raw
|CAA
|Marzz
|Feelin' Me
|ICM
|Jelani Aryeh
|Angels
|ICM
|Florence Arman
|Home
|ITB
|Megan O’Neill
|Time In A Bottle
|ITB
|Inglorious
|Medusa
|ITB
|Little Comets
|Total Abject Paranoia
|Paradigm
|Alfa Mist
|Run Outs
|Paradigm
|Dennis Lloyd
|Anxious
|Paradigm
|Jessia
|I'm Not Pretty
|Paradigm
|TV Priest
|Press Gang
|Paradigm
|Yu Su
|Xiu
|UTA
|Daði Freyr
|Feel the Love
|UTA
|FKA Twigs
|Don't Judge Me
|UTA
|Jacob Collier
|Sky Above
|UTA
|Arlo Parks
|Hope
|UTA
|Why Don’t We
|Fallin' (Adrenaline)
|13 Artists
|The Lathums
|Foolish Parley
|13 Artists
|Another Sky
|Sun Seeker
|13 Artists
|Melanie C
|Into You (Acoustic)
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|Vanilla
|13 Artists
|Trillary Banks
|Big Miss Steak
|ATC
|Squid
|Narrator
|ATC
|Goat Girl
|Badibaba
|ATC
|Shame
|Born in Luton
|ATC
|Sleaford Mods
|Elocution
|ATC
|Black Country, New Road
|Track X
