Seconds out: February agency playlist is live

IQ's latest New Signings playlist includes acts hand-picked by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists and ATC Live

The latest edition of IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, goes live today, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for February 2021.

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The January playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists and ATC Live, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here to catch up on the January 2021 edition first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Separated by agency, the full track list for February’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA The Backseat Lovers Kilby Girl CAA Rachek Chinouriri Darker Place CAA Vintage Culture Paradise CAA Loony Raw CAA Marzz Feelin' Me ICM Jelani Aryeh Angels ICM Florence Arman Home ITB Megan O’Neill Time In A Bottle ITB Inglorious Medusa ITB Little Comets Total Abject Paranoia Paradigm Alfa Mist Run Outs Paradigm Dennis Lloyd Anxious Paradigm Jessia I'm Not Pretty Paradigm TV Priest Press Gang Paradigm Yu Su Xiu UTA Daði Freyr Feel the Love UTA FKA Twigs Don't Judge Me UTA Jacob Collier Sky Above UTA Arlo Parks Hope UTA Why Don’t We Fallin' (Adrenaline) 13 Artists The Lathums Foolish Parley 13 Artists Another Sky Sun Seeker 13 Artists Melanie C Into You (Acoustic) 13 Artists Holly Humberstone Vanilla 13 Artists Trillary Banks Big Miss Steak ATC Squid Narrator ATC Goat Girl Badibaba ATC Shame Born in Luton ATC Sleaford Mods Elocution ATC Black Country, New Road Track X

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.