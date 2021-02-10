Sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans signs with UTA

The 'Wellerman' singer will be represented by Emily Robbins and a team of United Talent agents on a worldwide basis

UTA has signed Nathan Evans, the Scottish singer who found fame on TikTok for his rendition of the whaling ballad ‘Soon May the Wellerman Come’, for worldwide representation.

Evans, a former postman who is credited with inspiring the unlikely social media craze around sea shanties, has held the no.2 spot in the UK charts for three weeks with the 220 Kid/Billen Ted remix of ‘Wellerman’ on Universal Music. At UTA, he will be represented by a “large-cross section of agents” responsible for both his live career and commercial partnerships.





“In Nathan we see huge potential, and UTA is thrilled to be part of the team,” says London-based agent Emily Robbins. “We are excited to help shape the story from here and build his future career in the industry.”

Jonathan Shalit OBE, chairman of InterTalent, adds: “Emily Robbins of UTA was quickest off the mark in calling after I signed Nathan to InterTalent. Within days she had gathered the incredible UTA global team, who were irresistible.”

“Watching Nathan’s brilliant and original videos inspire our community and kick start a global trend demonstrates the power of TikTok,” says the short-form video platform’s UK head of music, Paul Hourican. “We look forward to working more with Nathan and his team and are excited to see what comes next.”

“To be represented by one of the greatest talent agencies alongside signing to Polydor, Sony ATV and InterTalent, is a dream come true,” comments Nathan Evans. “On 27 December, when I uploaded ‘Wellerman’ to TikTok, it was just me. Now I have the support of the best music people in the world.”

