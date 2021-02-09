Schwenkow predicts open-air shows this summer

The DEAG founder and CEO says the return of outdoor and smaller indoor concerts is possible by July, by which time 4/5 people in Germany should have been vaccinated

Concert promoters should be able to stage outdoor events, as well as smaller indoor shows, this summer, DEAG’s Peter Schwenkow has predicted.

“When we have around 80% of people who have been vaccinated, by June or July, we should be able to hold smaller and open-air events,” Schwenkow, CEO of the German promoter, told yesterday’s Tagesspiegel.





Schwenkow also said that organisers should be free to restrict entry to events to those who have already had the coronavirus vaccine, or who can produce a negative Covid-19 test at the door, reports the DPA news agency.

“Why not let 2,000 people into the [Berlin] Philharmonie when they have all been tested and vaccinated? Organisationally and technically, this is not a problem,” he continued. “The question is whether you can find an official who would approve it.”

“Why not let 2,000 people into the Berlin Philharmonie when they have all been tested and vaccinated?”

Speaking to IQ last month, Schwenkow said he sees 2021 as a year of largely domestic touring and smaller shows, with a full return to normality in summer 2022 through a combination of vaccines and rapid testing.

“It’s a miracle that they could develop the vaccine in under 12 months,” he said, “but the miracle is there. By end of the year, everybody who wants to be will be vaccinated.

“We have been wishing since March that someone could help us out of this, and now they can. Of course, speedy testing and vaccinations are easier for 5,000 people than 80,000, so while the former I think will be possible by winter [2021] we’ll have to wait until summer 2022 to have the full 80,000 people at our Nature One festival, for example.”

He echoed this prediction in the Tagesspiegel interview, saying it would be at least April or May 2022 before international artists – especially Americans – will be touring Germany, presenting a unique opportunity for “local entertainers”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.